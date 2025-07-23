Nectar Members to Enjoy More Travel Savings with Marriott Bonvoy Partnership

Nectar360, which owns and operates Nectar, the UK’s largest coalition loyalty scheme, has partnered with Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel programme, live from today. The new partnership means Nectar members who link their account with Marriott Bonvoy, can now convert, earn and redeem points on hotel stays across the globe.

Members who link their Nectar and Marriott Bonvoy accounts can earn 500 Nectar points at each of their next three hotel stays on top of their earned Marriott Bonvoy points. Marriott Bonvoy members in the UK will also be able to convert their Marriott Bonvoy points into Nectar points. In addition, new Marriott Bonvoy members signed up via Nectar will also receive a 500 Nectar points sign-on bonus.

Linking Nectar and Marriott Bonvoy accounts will give members access to participating hotels across over 30 hotel brands and 10,000 global destinations. Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of brands includes Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, Marriott Hotels, Le Méridien, Westin Hotels and Resorts and Moxy Hotels to name a few, offering a stay for every occasion.

​​​This new collaboration will offer Nectar members even more flexibility in how they earn and use their points for travel, allowing them to convert points to redeem on hotel stays, experiences and year-round promotions. As well as continuing to use Nectar points on booking planes and trains with existing Nectar partners, British Airways and Eurostar.

Amir Rasekh, managing director of Nectar360, said, “Marriott Bonvoy is a brilliant addition to our Nectar partner coalition and another example of our commitment to continually finding new ways for Nectar customers to earn and redeem points.We know that customers want to be able to earn points when travelling and, by partnering with Marriott Bonvoy we’re opening up another opportunity to do this.”

Jitendra Jain, vice president, strategic loyalty, partnerships and commercial intelligence, EMEA at Marriott International, said, “Welcoming Nectar as a Marriott Bonvoy partner is a move that clearly aligns with the vision of both brands as we strive to offer our members more choice and varied experiences. We look forward to leveraging the strength of our combined customer networks to deliver more opportunities to our UK members for their future travel plans, from check-out to check-in.”

The partnership will help drive acquisition, retention, loyalty and brand engagement for both Nectar and Marriott Bonvoy. The ability to convert points between the two loyalty programmes offers members ultimate flexibility in how they redeem their loyalty points. The summer launch of the

partnership has also been timed to enable Nectar members to exchange points to use towards summer holidays, flights, stays and experiences.