Jellyfish Wins at Cannes Lions 2025

Jellyfish, the integrated global digital marketing company within The Brandtech Group, has won a Silver Lion in the Social & Creator category for its work on the Severance S2 Integrated Campaign, the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ series.

Rooted in social, the campaign brought the severed world of Severance into its own, blending lore-rich social creator content with Lumon-style workplace memes to reignite fan passion and attract new audiences. A haunting takeover of New York’s Grand Central Terminal further amplified the story, immersing passersby in the unsettling atmosphere of the show.

Within 48 hours, the campaign generated one billion earned impressions, 3.5 million engagements, and the Grand Central activation generated over 77,000 organic social mentions. Its impact stretched far beyond launch, fuelling sustained conversation that helped Severance become the most-watched show in Apple TV+ history.

"This award is testament to the incredible creativity the Jellyfish team have joyfully and prolifically delivered since winning the pitch in early 2024,” saidJo Wallace, global executive creative director at Jellyfish. “It’s also a killer example of what’s possible when you build a true partnership with such a visionary team of clients. Congratulations to everyone involved.”

“This campaign is what happens when breakthrough creative meets deep social media platform fluency,” said Nick Emery, CEO of Jellyfish. “We are built for how people experience content today and proud to have helped Apple TV+ turn a cult favourite into a cultural force.”

This win reflects broader momentum for Jellyfish, which continues to push boundaries through innovations like its AI Studio, Gen AI platform Pencil, Autonomous Marketing framework, and Share of Model™ platform - redefining how media, creativity, and technology intersect for brands such as Google, Bissell, Amazon, and Uber.