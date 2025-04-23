EDITION
Scholz & Friends
Creative Agency
Hamburg, Germany
https://www.s-f.family/en/work/
hello@s-f.family
+49 40 228 99 0000
PART OF
McDonald’s Germany Wants to Take You ‘Around the World’
29/07/2025
Scholz & Friends Vienna Hires New CMD Christian Hellinger
17/07/2025
VML's 2025 Cannes Contenders
11/06/2025
Why Bob Dylan Is Matthias Spaetgens’ Creative Hero
05/06/2025
Sbu Sitole to Lead 2025 LIA Audio & Radio Jury in Las Vegas
04/06/2025
VW Sends German Football Legend Lukas Podolski off the Pitch with This Ironic ID. Buzz Campaign
30/05/2025
‘The Heart of Football’: Scholz & Friends and Flutlichtfilm’ Football Documentary On Cardiac Arrest
22/05/2025
Behind the Celebration of IWC Schaffhausen’s ‘Brilliant Failure’
16/05/2025
Work of the Week 09/05/25
09/05/2025
Wim Wenders Calls for Peace in German Campaign for VE Day
07/05/2025
IWC Schaffhausen and Scholz & Friends Celebrate a Brilliant Failure
16/04/2025
Scholz & Friends Stays Lead Agency for Health Insurance Company AOK
17/03/2025
