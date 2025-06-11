EDITION
Awards & Events
Awards and Events
VML's 2025 Cannes Contenders
11/06/2025
lbbonline.com
With Cannes Lions right around the corner, the VML network shares its selection of award worthy work from around the world
The Coca-Cola Company - The Girl Who Played Tutari
1001 Optometry - The Hidden Eye Test
Axa - Group Therapy
Nestle x Kit Kat - Phone Break
Colgate - Smile Fight
Sela - Unsilence The Crowd
Berliner Philharmonie - The Philharmonic Prints
Makro - Deskshops
BIC - The Shakespeare's BIC
Gobierno de Chile - Don’t Stop Motion
Movistar - Game Guardian (AI Guard)
Ford - The SupportBelt
Unilever x Hellmann’s - When Sally Met Hellmann's
Ziploc - Preserved Promos
Rick Hansen Foundation - Just Because We Can
Tennessee Tourism - Sound Sites
Wendy's - Frosty Fix
Credits
Add my Credit
