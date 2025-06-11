senckađ
VML's 2025 Cannes Contenders

11/06/2025
With Cannes Lions right around the corner, the VML network shares its selection of award worthy work from around the world

The Coca-Cola Company - The Girl Who Played Tutari



1001 Optometry - The Hidden Eye Test 



Axa - Group Therapy 



Nestle x Kit Kat - Phone Break



Colgate - Smile Fight



Sela - Unsilence The Crowd



Berliner Philharmonie - The Philharmonic Prints



Makro - Deskshops



BIC - The Shakespeare's BIC



Gobierno de Chile - Don’t Stop Motion




Movistar - Game Guardian (AI Guard)



Ford - The SupportBelt



Unilever x Hellmann’s - When Sally Met Hellmann's



Ziploc - Preserved Promos



Rick Hansen Foundation - Just Because We Can



Tennessee Tourism - Sound Sites



Wendy's - Frosty Fix



