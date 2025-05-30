VW Sends German Football Legend Lukas Podolski off the Pitch with This Ironic ID. Buzz Campaign

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is using a humorous campaign from lead agency Scholz & Friends Hamburg to sell the ID. Buzz. Under the motto ‘At that price, you don't need Poldi’,the campaign portrays former national team player Lukas Podolski as a supposed expert who refuses to accept that with a monthly leasing rate at €399, the ID. Buzz doesn’t need him.

At the heart of the campaign are three films in the style of a series, which show Podolski tirelessly trying to get close to the ID. Buzz. Whether as a window cleaner who disrupts a marketing meeting, as a self-proclaimed car dealer, or as a crash pilot who crashes the ID. Buzz commercial shoot. His colleagues send him away every time.

Sandra Waidelich, head of global marketing and sales experience at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles said, "We demonstrate that an attractive price and a compelling product like the ID. Buzz speak for themselves. Through the campaign, we as a brand but also Lukas Podolski show a great deal of self irony and the Volkswagen twinkle.”

Christian Kroll, creative director of Scholz & Friends Hamburg, added, "Even though the ID. Buzz speaks for itself, the commercial helps by being hilariously memorable. That is why we trusted the campaign’s humour and Lukas Podolski’s ability to laugh about himself.”

The campaign, which includes TV spots and online videos, social media content, banners, radio spots, and dealer advertising, runs from May 26th to June 8th 2025. Teasers on TikTok, shared by creators including @Faroooyt, caused a stir beforehand with over 14 million views and more than 1,300 comments.