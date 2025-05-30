senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

VW Sends German Football Legend Lukas Podolski off the Pitch with This Ironic ID. Buzz Campaign

30/05/2025
191
Share
With a wink, Scholz & Friends makes Lukas Podolski redundant, because the VW ID. Buzz doesn’t need celebrity endorsements

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is using a humorous campaign from lead agency Scholz & Friends Hamburg to sell the ID. Buzz. Under the motto ‘At that price, you don't need Poldi’,the campaign portrays former national team player Lukas Podolski as a supposed expert who refuses to accept that with a monthly leasing rate at €399, the ID. Buzz doesn’t need him.

At the heart of the campaign are three films in the style of a series, which show Podolski tirelessly trying to get close to the ID. Buzz. Whether as a window cleaner who disrupts a marketing meeting, as a self-proclaimed car dealer, or as a crash pilot who crashes the ID. Buzz commercial shoot. His colleagues send him away every time.

Sandra Waidelich, head of global marketing and sales experience at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles said, "We demonstrate that an attractive price and a compelling product like the ID. Buzz speak for themselves. Through the campaign, we as a brand but also Lukas Podolski show a great deal of self irony and the Volkswagen twinkle.”

Christian Kroll, creative director of Scholz & Friends Hamburg, added, "Even though the ID. Buzz speaks for itself, the commercial helps by being hilariously memorable. That is why we trusted the campaign’s humour and Lukas Podolski’s ability to laugh about himself.”

The campaign, which includes TV spots and online videos, social media content, banners, radio spots, and dealer advertising, runs from May 26th to June 8th 2025. Teasers on TikTok, shared by creators including @Faroooyt, caused a stir beforehand with over 14 million views and more than 1,300 comments.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Scholz & Friends
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Scholz & Friends
The Philharmonic Prints
Berliner Philharmonie
11/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1