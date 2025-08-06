Find Joy in In-Between Moments with McDonald’s McSmart Snacks

Together with director Magnus Härdner and Scholz & Friends, Abelone Films presents a fresh take on everyday connection with the new McSmart Snacks campaign for McDonald’s Germany: A heartfelt celebration of small 'All of This' moments, shared bites, and the power of being together.



The campaign, concept and scripts were developed by Scholz & Friends, where the creative team set out to create something honest, relatable, and stripped of typical advertising gloss, directed by Magnus Härdner and produced by Abelone Films.



At its core, this campaign is about showing how food can bring people closer, not in grand, dramatic gestures, but in the quiet, familiar moments that make up our daily lives. Whether it's a quick snack after work, a spontaneous hangout with friends, or just a moment to yourself, the new McSmart Snacks remind us that joy can be simple and delicious.

The campaign assets include four main 20-second films, supported by a series of shorter edits tailored for TV, digital platforms, social media, and CTV outlets like Amazon Prime. Each cut captures a fleeting yet familiar scene, real-life moments we all recognize, reimagined with warmth and intention.

To bring this vision to life, Abelone Films teamed up with their Swedish director, Magnus Härdner, known for his effortlessly fun, natural, and unique storytelling style. “It’s refreshing to step back and do things differently,” Magnus says. “You don’t need to overdo it. The real magic happens when people see themselves in what they’re watching.” The films were beautifully lensed by cinematographer and DOP, Andreas Johannessen, who worked closely with Magnus to deliver the different stories.

The result? Four beautiful films, shot in Cape Town, South Africa, that feel more like glimpses into real life than polished commercials. The tone is relaxed, the visuals are natural, and the energy is fun, no over-staging, just authentic moments that resonate.

Throughout the post-production process, it was important that we maintain the same energy that was created on set. We wanted to focus on a natural approach that captured the essence of the film. Dominic Phipps, digital colourist at Company 3, helped accomplish that vision by preserving the real-world feel of the visuals - highlighting the warmth of the films.



Photographer Frederike Wentzel was on set to capture the feeling of the campaign through stills that highlight the playful and personal spirit behind each scene. The 'All of This' moments have been translated to the Social Media World as well and a dedicated Social Media Unit with upcoming Abelone talent Yevhen Zhornyk joined the shoot to generate even more snackable Content.



With the campaign tagline 'All of This', McDonald’s gently reminds us that life’s best moments often happen in between. So whether it’s a shared snack at McDonald’s after the football match, a shared moment in the office, or a group of friends laughing over fries when missing the bus, McSmart Snacks captures the kinds of moments that usually pass us by and reminds us to savour them.

