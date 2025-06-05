Why Bob Dylan Is Matthias Spaetgens’ Creative Hero

Matthias Spaetgens, chief creative officer at Scholz & Friends, has cultivated a remarkable career dedicated to creative excellence since joining the agency in 1997. He leads the creative vision for one of the top agencies in the German-speaking region, overseeing the creative output of eight offices across Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

He is also a professor at the University of Applied Arts Vienna, where he succeeded Walter Lürzer as head of the department of communication design in 2010.

Matthias is one of the most awarded creatives in Germany. His work, amongst others for Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, McDonald’s, Mercedes-Benz, Montblanc, Berlin Philharmonic and Tagesspiegel, has been awarded 70 Lions in Cannes including two Grands Prix. Furthermore, he won 21 Grands Prix and 7 Best of Discipline awards at international festivals like The One Show, London International Awards, New York Festivals, ADC Annual Awards, Eurobest, Epica, Gerety and ADC of Europe.

In 2009 he was the best creative director worldwide according to the World Creative Rankings by The Drum. He was ranked the second most awarded chief creative officer worldwide in 2021.

Scholz & Friends is part of VML and Matthias sits on the group's global creative board.





LBB> Who would you say is your creative hero?

Matthias> I have many creative role models that I have come to know and appreciate in my creative career. Most of them are not celebs, but they have influenced me a lot. I often ask myself during a creative process: what would this or that person say about the idea? This inner exchange with my ‘creative heroes’ helps me to develop ideas further.

One prominent figure who has greatly influenced me is Bob Dylan. An incredibly courageous creative mind who never sought to please others, stayed true to his path, and seemingly set standards driven by an inner force.





LBB> How long has this person been important to you and what are your first memories of meeting them or coming across their work?

Matthias> I can vividly recall the exact moment when I consciously experienced Bob Dylan for the first time. It was on October 16, 1992, during the televised broadcast of his 30th anniversary concert at Madison Square Garden in New York. At the time, I was doing community service and had been tasked with recording the concert for my boss because it was scheduled to air after midnight. The show was fantastic, featuring performances by stars such as Neil Young, George Harrison, Lou Reed, Eddie Vedder, Van Morrison, and others, all interpreting Dylan's songs that evening. And of course, Dylan himself performed at the end, singing one of his earliest songs: 'Song to Woody'.





LBB> If it’s someone you personally know, how did you get to know them and how has your relationship evolved over the years? If you don’t know this person, how did you go about finding to learn more about them and their work?

Matthias> Let me put it this way: I know Dylan quite well, but our relationship isn't based on mutuality. I attended my first Dylan live concert in 1993, and since then, I've seen him almost every year, sometimes even multiple times. I always thought he might pass away soon, so I wanted to make sure I didn't miss out. By now, I've probably been to around 50 concerts.





LBB> Why is the person such an inspiration to you?

Matthias> For me, he embodies an attitude to life and a strength that lies within. His songs aren't crowd-pleasers; it's his lyrics and stories that captivate me. I think Dylan is more of a poet than a musician. His lyrics constantly surprise and have multiple layers. You can dive into any song, dissect it, and interpret it for yourself. This allows everyone to form a personal connection to his songs.





LBB> How does this person influence you in your approach to your creative work?

Matthias> Without Dylan, I probably would never have left my hometown. I grew up in a beautiful, well-protected small town. However, he somehow motivated me to boldly follow my own path and explore new horizons. Without Dylan, my creative journey would undoubtedly have taken a different direction.

Bob Dylan seems completely indifferent to what the audience thinks of him. He appears to do everything for himself, radiating an incredible artistic independence. As someone who is creative and dependent on clients, I can only envy that. Nevertheless, he has always inspired me to stay true to myself and follow my own path.





LBB> What piece or pieces of this person’s work do you keep coming back to and why?

Matthias> That’s the hardest question you can ask a Dylan fan. One song that recently moved me deeply is ‘Murder Most Foul’. Fair warning: the song is almost 17 minutes long and deals with the assassination of Kennedy. Dylan wrote it when he was 79, and I think it’s one of his greatest works. However, as an introductory album, I always recommend ‘Blood on the Tracks’.