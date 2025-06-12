senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

15 Cannes Contenders from Germany

12/06/2025
37
Share
A free-to-view Collection with clickable credits showcasing the Germany-made campaigns the industry is backing for Cannes Lions 2025

Cannes Lions is imminent, so we contacted agencies across Germany to share the work they're hopeful for next week. From Berliner Philharmonie to Samsung and everything in between, it's a snapshot of the country's creative ambition heading into the festival.


To make it easier to explore, we’ve grouped all the featured campaigns into a dedicated LBB Collection, which you can find by clicking hereWe’re never ones to play favourites, so they are listed in no particular order. 

If you're curious about what creatives around the world are putting forward, check out our full Cannes Contenders series, which features hopefuls from the United States, Canada, Asia, AUNZ, Europe, LATAM, and more. All will be published by the end of the week.

And for insight into what might catch the eye of the jury this year, don't miss our Jury President Interview series, where the leaders of each Cannes Lions jury share what they’re looking for, how their categories are evolving, and what makes a Lion entry roar.


In case you missed the link above, please check out the Germany Cannes Contenders list her.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from LBB Editorial
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from LBB Editorial
Inside 'Here's to the Crazy Ones'
RadicalMedia
10/06/2025
Will to Fight
Estonian Ministry of Defence
09/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1