Scholz & Friends Launches New Agency to Work With German Energy Provider and Releases Gen Z-Centred Spot

06/08/2025
15
Share
Scholz & Friends creates ‘I Feel Just It’ and launches its new agency for dealing exclusively with the German energy provider, E Like Easy

Scholz & Friends has launched its new agency, E Like Easy (E Wie Einfach), which is an in-house branch for the German energy provider with the same name, releasing the spot, ‘I Just Feel It’ (‘Fühl Ich Einfach’).

The campaign stars German singer Kasi and features his song, ‘I Feel It’ (‘Fühl ich’), for the gen-z-centred campaign.

Unveiling accompanying social assets, the campaign highlights the energy provider's new focus towards younger consumers, particularly gen z.

The focus of the campaign is to showcase how simple it is to use E Like Easy, showcasing some of their branded features like the smart app, secure price guarantee, flexible contracts, and more.

Kasi is popular with the younger generation in Germany. The campaign initially launched via social media, with Kasi also sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes insights and footage from the shoot with his community.

Marketing director Frank Höttemann said: "The collaboration with Kasi demonstrates how energy is communicated today in modern ways, creatively, across channels, and authentically. as a brand, we want to be present in spaces where we can be genuinely relevant and seamlessly integrate into the lives of our target groups."

This campaign is the first project released out of the newly-created agency, E Like Easy.

Barbara Dirscherl, executive creative director at Scholz & Friends, said: "With this campaign, we are continuing E Like Easy’s cultural branding strategy, while also bringing more focus to the original brand promise – simplicity around electricity. We are particularly pleased with the close connection that we have built with the community through creating trusting collaboration between the artist, client, and agency."

The campaign was directed by Emma Film’s Felix Julian Koch, with artist scouting and music supervision from Music Culture Agency X&Berlin.

The campaign runs from 4 August to 14 September 2025 across digital channels, including streaming platforms, social media, and digital outdoor advertising.

