McDonald’s Germany Wants to Take You ‘Around the World’

29/07/2025
Scholz & Friends creates ad campaign for ‘Around the World with McDonald's’, where the fast-food chain brings the globally most popular products to Germany

Creative agency Scholz & Friends has developed the ‘Around the World with McDonald's’ campaign with the fast-food chain, celebrating the rotating favourite products from countries like Japan, Canada, and Mexico across three phases from mid-July.

McDonald’s famously offers a variety of items worldwide. Now, the chain aims to make them accessible over the next 11 weeks, featuring 22 product highlights from 17 countries on a culinary world tour.

The fast-food chain even branded its own plane with the campaign poster printed on a Leav Aviation plane, further driving the vacation messaging.

Products on the international menu will include the Philly Cheese Stack from the UK, the McShaker Fries Cheeseburger Style from Australia, the McCrispy Cheese Bacon from Portugal, the McFlurry Mango Boba from China, and the Matcha Latte from Indonesia.

The campaign also tries to motivate customers to download the app. Registered app users can participate in the bonus program and redeem contest coupons, collect stickers, and qualify for the weekly holiday item draw. Each week, participants also have the chance to win a world trip for two.

As the lead marketing agency of McDonald’s Germany, Scholz & Friends rolled out this campaign relying on a 360-degree approach that encompasses radio, television, out-of-home, digital, social media, PR, influencer collaborations, and an interactive GMA activation.

The TV commercial was produced by 27km in Hamburg and directed by Grégory Ohrel.

