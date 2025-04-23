EDITION
Rodeo FX
Creative Production Studio
Montreal, Canada
https://www.rodeofx.com/
info@rodeofx.com
Rodeo FX Welcomes Caroline Boisvert as VFX Producer
05/08/2025
Swap Fast Paced Travel for Wonder and Serenity with Luxury Destination AMAALA
01/08/2025
Rodeo FX Welcomes Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet as VFX Supervisor
21/07/2025
Martin O'Brien Joins Rodeo FX as Post Production Producer
15/07/2025
Rodeo FX Adds New VFX Producers in Toronto
16/06/2025
Rodeo FX Names Scott Brisbane as Art Director in LA
13/05/2025
IGA's Charming Animation Celebrates Excellent Staff Service
12/05/2025
Rodeo FX Acquires Technicolor's Mikros Animation
31/03/2025
What It Took to Bring Red One’s Ultra-Realistic Creatures to Life
24/03/2025
Rodeo FX Appoints New Heads of Layout and Animation Departments
12/03/2025
Rodeo FX Outperforms Reality for T.Rowe Price's Latest Spot
27/02/2025
Rodeo FX and Stranger Things: A Relationship Crafted Across Dimensions
14/02/2025
