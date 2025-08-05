senckađ
Rodeo FX Welcomes Caroline Boisvert as VFX Producer

05/08/2025
Caroline began her career in Montreal and has worked on titles including Infinite, Devotion, Captain America: Brave New World and HBO’s upcoming Welcome to Derry

Rodeo FX has named Caroline Boisvert as VFX producer, further strengthening the studio’s production team with her extensive international experience spreading from Europe to Canada, technical expertise honed on some of the most complex projects recently produced, and unwavering collaborative spirit.

Caroline began her career in Montreal working in commercial production before transitioning to on-set roles, including time on major TV productions like Survivor. Her path eventually led her to London, where she stepped into the world of visual effects, contributing to acclaimed titles such as The Lion King and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. She went on to work on Infinite, Devotion, Captain America: Brave New World and HBO’s upcoming Welcome to Derry.

Among her most meaningful achievements, Caroline highlights her work on Coyote vs. Acme, a technically ambitious project that involved over 1,200 shots and coordination across five production sites. Integrating animated characters into live-action plates pushed creative boundaries and remains a defining moment in her career. Something she’s excited to share with audiences worldwide next year as the movie finally makes its way into theatres.

“I believe in inspiring confidence, being a partner to my colleagues, and showing up every step of the way. We’re in this together,” says Caroline “There’s something unique about Rodeo: an energy, a passion, and a collaborative mindset that resonates with clients and artists alike.”

“We are extremely lucky to welcome a talent like Caroline,” comments Melanie La Rue, head of production at Rodeo FX. “Her ability to navigate complex productions while building trust with both clients and teams makes her an incredible asset.”

