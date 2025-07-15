senckađ
Martin O'Brien Joins Rodeo FX as Post Production Producer

15/07/2025
Martin will join the Advertising and Experience division of the Toronto office

Rodeo FX has welcomed Martin O’Brien as post production producer in the Toronto studio. With a dynamic background that spans from award-nominated television to blockbuster films, Martin brings a unique blend of storytelling, structure, and unshakeable optimism to the team.

An Emmy-nominated producer for 'The Handmaid’s Tale', Martin’s diverse credits include 'Vikings: Valhalla', 'Mufasa', 'Kraven the Hunter', and 'Dark Matter'. His earlier career also included impactful work at CBC News and Radio-Canada, where he created viral content that resonated deeply with audiences such as 'The National' with Peter Mansbridge, 'The PyeongChang Olympics', and the 'Hour' with George Stroumboulopoulos. 

“I’ve always seen myself as an organised storyteller,” said Martin. “Being part of a team that values creativity above all, where artists are supported by leadership who truly understand the craft—that’s rare, and it’s what makes Rodeo FX special.”

Calm, confident, and driven by collaboration, Martin is known for his economy of language and his ability to translate complex ideas into compelling visuals. He is guided by the belief that “if you want to go far, go together,” a value that perfectly aligns with Rodeo FX’s collaborative spirit.

“As long-time collaborators, I’m excited to see Martin joining our local team,” explained Ryan Stasyshyn, head of Toronto studio. “He knows how to tell entire stories through visuals, and I can’t wait to see where he’ll take our Advertising and Experiences division.”

