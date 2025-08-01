senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Swap Fast Paced Travel for Wonder and Serenity with Luxury Destination AMAALA

01/08/2025
16
Share
Ridley Scott Associates' Neels Castillon directs the cinematic spot for Red Sea Global's luxury tourism destination AMAALA

AMAALA, the ultra-luxury wellness destination on Saudi Arabia’s north-western Red Sea coast, has unveiled its first global campaign - ‘Awaken Life’s Rhythm’ - directed by acclaimed filmmaker Neels Castillon. This cinematic debut, from Dubai-based agency And Us, marks a pivotal moment in realising AMAALA’s bold vision for conscious, purposeful travel.

With a directorial signature rooted in poetry, light, and human movement, Neels brings a distinctive visual language to the campaign. The film opens in the world’s most fast-paced cities - Paris, Tokyo, NYC - and transitions to AMAALA’s serene coastline a sanctuary where time slows, balance returns, and every moment is lived with intention. Neels’ direction brings a dreamlike quality to the film - one that evokes both wonder and serenity.

“I wanted to capture that feeling of arriving in AMAALA - a place where nature overwhelms you and creates space for real human connection. The coral reefs, the sculptural hills, the vast desert… it all feels untouched, almost sacred. The location scouts were epic - the region is still so raw and unspoiled. It was a joy to work with a client and agency who truly cared about craft and were ready to push beyond the conventions of a tourism film to create something poetic and unexpected.” said Neels Castillon.

The visual narrative is elevated by VFX created by RODEO FX, who designed the floating spheres - a symbol of a more harmonious future, one that’s in rhythm with nature and rooted in presence.

Produced by Dubai-based production company Déjà Vu, the campaign is an invitation to rediscover what matters most - not by escaping life, but by reconnecting with it more fully. Developed by Red Sea Global, AMAALA is poised to redefine luxury wellness travel through its diverse range of offerings and experiences, setting a new benchmark for those who travel with intention and curiosity.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Ridley Scott Associates
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Ridley Scott Associates
Awaken The Rhythm
Amaala
01/08/2025
The North Face x Gucci
Tom Dream
21/07/2025
Don't Close Your Eyes
Deutsche Telekom
11/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1