Rodeo FX Adds New VFX Producers in Toronto

​Rodeo FX has expanded its Toronto operations with the addition of two new VFX producers, Rosalie Hansen and Nick Colangelo. With impressive industry track records and a shared commitment to storytelling through visual effects, their arrival marks an exciting step forward for the local branch of the creative company opened in 2022, notably behind Zack Snyder’s 'Rebel Moon' and Sony’s 'Kraven the Hunter'.​

Rosalie Hansen brings over a decade of experience in production across editorial, animation, and visual effects. She began her career in live-action television before transitioning into animation production management in Vancouver. After moving into VFX in Toronto, Rosalie took on leadership roles notably as head of production. Her portfolio includes acclaimed projects such as 'Watchmen', 'Ms. Marvel', 'John Wick: Chapter 4', and 'The Handmaid’s Tale'. Known for her proactive problem-solving and client-focused mindset, Rosalie is passionate about bridging creativity with strategy to deliver standout results.

“I’m convinced that every problem can be solved,” said Rosalie. “Be it financially or creatively. It’s a mindset I’ve really found here at Rodeo FX.”

Nick Colangelo, has built a reputation for his calm, focused approach and deep production expertise. After gaining hands-on experience on major titles like 'Crimson Peak' and 'The Shape of Water', he rose to producer, leading work on hit titles like 'Halo' (Seasons 1 & 2), 'Wednesday', and 'Dark Matter'. His strong client relationships and collaborative spirit were key as his team was integrating Rodeo FX to pursue work on Netflix’s 'Wednesday'.

“This is an exciting new chapter for me, and I’m very lucky to be able to share this with my team” said Nick. “Rodeo FX gave us an opportunity to stay together and carry on. It’s pretty unique and really shows how the studio value artists above all.”

“We’re excited to welcome Rosalie and Nick to Rodeo FX,” said Ryan Stasyshyn, head of the Toronto studio. “Their diverse backgrounds, proven leadership, and shared dedication to storytelling will lead to incredible contributions to the team as we continue to grow our presence in Toronto and beyond.”

With new projects lining up on the horizon amongst the different divisions, the Toronto studio continues its expansion. Rosalie and Nick have already begun working on upcoming titles, bringing their experience and energy to new creative challenges at Rodeo FX, including the highly anticipated second season of Netflix's hit 'Wednesday'.