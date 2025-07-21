Rodeo FX Welcomes Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet as VFX Supervisor

​Rodeo FX has appointed Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet as VFX supervisor. Over the years, Luc-Ewen earned a reputation for delivering high-end VFX across a range of genres, especially horror and fantasy, notably with his work on 'Alien: Covenant', 'Predator' and 'Pirates of the Caribbean'.

From an early age, Luc-Ewen quickly recognised that VFX could combine all his passions: storytelling, illustration, film, and innovation. His professional journey began with several major Disney productions, including Tim Burton’s 'Dumbo', 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil', and 'Cruella'.

It’s with 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' that his skills as VFX supervisor will be brought to a whole new level, as he oversees over 2,000 shots, many of them fully computer generated. His creative leadership in bringing iconic characters to life and crafting entirely new planets and environments earned him widespread recognition and ultimately led him to join Ridley Scott’s 'Napoleon'. On that production, he contributed to on-set supervision and large-scale battle sequences, with the film going on to receive multiple nominations, including at the VES Awards, the Oscars, and the BAFTAs.

Beyond the impressive list of credits, what truly defines his approach is his collaborative spirit. “I love inspiring people to do their best work,” said Luc-Ewen. “When artists are having fun and feel supported, that’s when they break barriers and create something amazing.”

“Luc-Ewen brings a rare combination of artistic vision, technical excellence, and leadership,” said Sebastien Moreau, founder and president of Rodeo FX. “We’re thrilled to welcome him to the team and excited to see the creative energy he’ll bring to our upcoming projects.”

As he steps into his new role, he looks forward to making beautiful images, collaborating closely with the company’s Art Department, and continuing to push creative and technical boundaries, as Rodeo FX currently wraps work on Netflix’s 'Wednesday' and 'The Sandman' and HBO’s 'Welcome to Derry'.