Revolver
Production Company
Sydney, Australia
https://revolver.ws
mail@revolver.ws
+61 2 9363 2122
PART OF
13
TH
All TIME
IMMORTALS LEAGUE
Pre-Fame Tarzan and Dorothy Star in SEEK Campaign Via Droga5 and Revolver
19/05/2025
Islam ElDessouky, Susan Credle, and Brent Smart Join The Monthly Cut’s Inaugural Creative Council
11/04/2025
Droga5, Revolver and Rumble Studios Top AUNZ Rankings on League Table of Creativity 2024
26/03/2025
Revolver Hires Nick Payne as Executive Producer
11/03/2025
4 Projects Receive Highest Honour as The Immortal Awards Announces 2024 Winners
08/01/2025
Watch the 42 Ads on The Immortal Awards 2024 Global Shortlist
04/12/2024
The Glue Society to Host Unconventional SXSW Sydney Panel with Tim Minchin and Suzie Miller
09/10/2024
A Guide to ANZ Immortal Creativity
09/09/2024
Producing Tomorrow's Producers: Multitasking, Clarity of Communication and Patience with Pip Smart
03/09/2024
Work of the Week: 23/08/24
23/08/2024
Car Chases Last Longer with CHEP and 7-Eleven
21/08/2024
Revolver Signs Comedy Director Taso Alexander
10/07/2024
