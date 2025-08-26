Helena Rubinstein and Publicis Luxe Launch Eye Tech-Inspired Campaign

Reinventing the House’s iconic night repair cream, Replasty Age Recovery, Helena Rubinstein introduces Replasty Eye Bandage—a clinical-inspired innovation designed to remodel the eye contour. In collaboration with Publicis Luxe, the campaign draws on the brand’s longstanding partnership with LaClinic Montreux, blending medical precision with the sensorial luxury of advanced skincare.

A journey into radical beauty science

Through striking 3D artistry and refined beauty visuals by Monarch Studio, the campaign elevates cellular-level innovation into an odyssey of Eye Tech. From re-opening to re-shaping and re-firming, the film translates clinical efficacy into a poetic visual narrative, reaffirming Helena Rubinstein’s pioneering role in avant-garde skin science.

A visionary tribute to precision and indulgence

Anchored in a holistic creative direction by Publicis Luxe, the campaign embodies the future of eye care: a fusion of medical expertise and luxury craftsmanship that redefines the art of rejuvenation.