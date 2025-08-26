dentsu Names Kyla Jeffers First Chief Growth Officer for North America

​dentsu has created a new role of chief growth officer for North America, appointing Kyla Jeffers to lead its business development across the region.



The position is designed to accelerate growth “in a way that draws on our strengths” and is “distinctly dentsu – integrated, consultative, and rooted in the transformative power of collaboration,” Kyla tells LBB, adding that it is “the perfect moment to join dentsu.”



In the new role, Kyla will be responsible for leading business development across the region, creating integrated client solutions that bring together media, creative and customer experience. She will partner with growth leaders across the network to deliver data-driven, consultative strategies and foster collaboration across dentsu’s core brands.



“I’m looking forward to driving deeper collaboration across dentsu’s growth and capability teams, and partnering closely with our power brands in creative, media, and customer experience through a true ‘one dentsu’ approach,” says Kyla. “Greater collaboration will enable more seamless activation of best practices across the network, ultimately creating stronger outcomes for our clients.”



At the same time, Kyla will be focused on building and strengthening relationships with marketers across industries. “Listening to their needs, understanding their priorities, and connecting them to the best of dentsu,” she adds. “And at the end of the day, there’s nothing I enjoy more than leading a successful pitch, and I’m excited for the many opportunities ahead to do just that.”



Kyla previously served as EVP, global growth and marketing lead for WPP, where she led the successful global pitch for The Coca-Cola Company and later became global president for the Coca-Cola business. She has also held leadership positions at TBWA, Crispin and other agencies, spearheading global new business wins across retail, food and beverage, technology and other major sectors.



“I’ve been fortunate to drive transformative growth for global, award-winning agencies and some of the world’s most iconic brands,” says Kyla. “My expertise lies in leveraging creativity, media, and innovation to unlock growth and amplify brand impact. I’m excited to bring that experience to dentsu and help accelerate the next chapter of growth.”



In her hiring announcement, Kyla emphasised that “client centricity is at the heart of dentsu,” and is a principle she values dearly. Expanding on that point, she defines the term as always putting clients first, and prioritising their business objectives and growth ahead of dentsu’s own. “Ultimately, our growth is a direct result of our clients’ success,” she adds. “Our role is to design bespoke, end-to-end solutions and drive innovation that enables them to capture growth, particularly as we navigate the extraordinary changes reshaping the media, creative, and technology marketplace.”



Kyla’s appointment follows the arrival of Beth Ann Kaminkow as CEO of North America earlier this summer. It comes as dentsu continues to strengthen its offering through investments in data and technology, its interoperable dentsu.Connect platform, and new collaborations with partners including Adobe GenStudio dentsu+, MOGL, Shopify and Vurvey. The company has also been expanding its sports and entertainment division across the market.



Since stepping into her new role, Beth Ann has been focused on sharpening the network’s competitive edge and ensuring it can deliver distinctive, integrated solutions for clients.



“I believe we have the necessary combination of tools and people to bring together the best of human craft, augmented by technology, to drive innovation to help our clients capture growth as we collectively navigate the exceptional changes taking place in the media, creative and technology marketplace,” she says. “With Kyla joining to lead our growth efforts across the region, I am confident we will build even stronger connections and resonance with priority clients to help them continue to transform.”



“dentsu is poised for what’s next,” adds Kyla. “What dentsu is building is real, differentiated, and right-sized to deliver integrated solutions. We have a tremendous opportunity to lean into that model and lead with innovation, combining creativity, media, data, technology, and customer experience in new ways that unlock growth for our clients.”



