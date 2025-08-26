Seamus Higgins Appointed Executive Creative Director of AKQA London

​AKQA has appointed Seamus Higgins as joint executive creative director. Seamus will work in partnership with current executive creative director Paul Ostryzniuk to lead the creative team.

With 25 years of experience across three continents, Seamus has built his career on delivering innovative ideas that make a lasting impact, rooted in insight, executed with precision, and driven by purpose. His appointment reflects AKQA London’s continued commitment to raising the bar for innovation, creative excellence, and meaningful impact for the clients and communities we serve.

Seamus has led some of the most awarded and influential campaigns of the last decade. Among them, the ‘Palau Pledge’, a landmark project in purpose-driven creativity which earned two D&AD Black Pencils, three Cannes Lions Grand Prix, and was named the most awarded campaign globally. His leadership on Australian Defence Force Recruiting helped deliver the most successful two years in the organisation’s history, earning a Grand Effie.

Seamus’ perspective is shaped by an expansive career, with deep experience across brand, digital, and integrated work. His belief that creativity has the power, and responsibility to shape a better world is at the heart of his approach, aligning with AKQA’s ambition to lead with purpose and possibility.

AKQA London managing directors, Jules Ward and Drew Eldridge said, “We’re delighted to welcome Seamus as our new executive creative director. His instinct for compelling storytelling and ability to turn bold ideas into culturally resonant work make him an exceptional creative leader and a perfect fit for our team. We’re excited for the creative momentum he’ll bring as we continue to push boundaries and shape work that makes a meaningful impact.”

Executive creative director London Paul Ostryzniuk said of the collaboration, “I'm energised by the inevitable impact Seamus' innovative and heartfelt storytelling will bring to our client's largest opportunities. I'm eager to begin our partnership in service of creativity and our incredible London team.”

On his appointment, Seamus said, “There’s never been a greater need, or a more exciting opportunity to connect brands and people in ways that are innovative, meaningful, and truly impactful. I’m excited to join the AKQA team to harness our creativity, craft, and humanity to shape what’s next.”

A frequent speaker at international creative forums and a judge at shows including D&AD, Cannes Lions, One Show APAC, and Spikes Asia, Seamus’ leadership will support AKQA London as it continues to shape iconic ideas and invent new ways for brands to connect with people.

