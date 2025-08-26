H&R Block Expands Partnership with VaynerMedia to Unify Social Creative and Media

​H&R Block has expanded its relationship with VaynerMedia, consolidating social creative and media under one partner. The move is designed to streamline decision-making, fuse brand building with performance marketing, and strengthen the company’s ability to connect with consumers year-round.



The expansion builds on a relationship that began in 2023 with social services and grew to include social creative AOR duties in July 2024. The agency now handles both social and media, as H&R Block, traditionally synonymous with tax season in the US, looks to broaden its role as a year-round financial services brand.



“Bringing social, creative, and media together under one partner isn’t just operationally efficient; it’s a competitive advantage,” said Jill Cress, chief marketing and experience officer at H&R Block. “VaynerMedia’s integrated approach fuels agility, sharpens our cultural edge, and ensures we’re building stronger connections with more customers, all year long by integrating H&R Block into daily interactions.”



The announcement follows a period of steady business growth. H&R Block reported $3.8 billion in revenue in its fiscal 2025 results, up 4.2% year on year.



The company has been leaning into a “fail fast, learn fast” model under Jill’s leadership, with VaynerMedia producing a high volume of social assets each week and using real-time performance signals to decide which ideas scale. This marks a clear break from legacy tax-season campaigns. Through this integrated approach, H&R Block is pursuing cultural relevance across channels, including TikTok storytelling, gaming integrations, and AI-powered assistance.



​Gary Vaynerchuk, CEO of VaynerMedia and chairman of VaynerX, said, “Social media organic creative is at the core of modern marketing and has become the very important ‘mid-funnel’. We believe after 15 years that we are leaders and experts at using it to unlock business results for brands. When social content is supercharged with strategic media efforts, the results speak for themselves. By championing the integration, Jill is demonstrating H&R Block's dedication to advancing modern marketing practices.



“We're incredibly humbled that the company has put their trust in us, and we're eager to deliver impact that exceeds their brand goals.”



