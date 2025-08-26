senckađ
Creativ Company Welcomes Jamie Burg as Director of Client Solutions

26/08/2025
The appointment marks a new chapter in Creativ Company’s growth and client success strategy

Creativ Company, the machine intelligent marketing firm for the world’s most creative companies, has appointed Jamie Burg as director of client solutions, the company’s first dedicated sales leadership role.

Jamie brings more than a decade of tech industry experience, spanning software engineering, sales engineering, and change management for Fortune 500 enterprises. She is known for blending technical depth with strategic insight, helping clients harness new technology into tangible business solutions. API-datafirm Rapid named her sales engineer of the year, where she served on the 30-person Tiger team that drove the company through the final stages of their Nokia acquisition.

“My passion is building relationships that drive meaningful outcomes,” said Jamie. “I see every challenge as an opportunity to innovate and every client as a partner in progress. Solutions emerge not just from technical expertise, but from deep listening and a nuanced understanding of client goals.”

At Creativ Company, Jamie will lead client development for media, advertising, and tech brands looking to unlock growth through the firm’s proprietary mix of machine-generated insights products and brand, digital and PR agency services.

“Jamie is a change maker. Her consultative, empathetic approach to client challenges makes her an ideal ambassador for the transformative machine intelligence products and reimagined agency model we’re building. Her background as an engineer, creative and sales leader makes her a one-of-a-kind misfit,” said Wes Morton, co-founder and CEO of Creativ Company. “She’ll fit right in at Creativ Company.”

