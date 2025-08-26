senckađ
Battlefield 6 Transforms Mayhem Into Shareable Receipts

26/08/2025
69
Share
Developed by Sid Lee in partnership with Electronic Arts and Battlefield Studios, ‘Destruction Receipts’ plays into the ‘Show me the receipts’ culture of social media

Battlefield 6 has launched a new global in-game event and social campaign, ‘Destruction Receipts’.

Battlefield 6 is the most anticipated game of 2025, and the franchise is renowned for its intense, realistic destruction mechanics that let players demolish buildings and military hardware.

Developed by Sid Lee in partnership with Electronic Arts and Battlefield Studios, ‘Destruction Receipts’ plays into the ‘Show me the receipts’ culture of social media—gamifying player’s Battlefield 6 destruction with real-world digital receipts that they can share online.

Here’s how it works: players can submit their gameplay online using #BF6Receipts and tag @battlefield. Receipts are calculated by itemising destruction down to the dollar, providing a concrete record of every shattered wall, demolished tank, and leveled building. Receipts could be found during the campaign live period at destruction.battlefield.com, where players could see where they stand on the global leaderboard, and share these achievements for ultimate bragging rights.

The campaign ran from August 7-17 across social and digital channels during Battlefield 6’s Open Beta. It’s the first of its kind for Electronic Arts and Battlefield, gamifying an online community effort to create as much in-game damage as possible and bring it to life on social. The campaign revolutionised the way gamers prove their skills, giving them the literal receipts to back up their gameplay.

‘Destruction Receipts’ has seen players cause $196,760,386,367 in in-game damage, and has helped make the Battlefield 6 Open Beta the most successful Beta in Battlefield franchise history.

