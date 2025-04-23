EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
hungryman Brazil
Production Company
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
https://hungryman.com/home/brazil/
alex@hungryman.com
55 11 3097 0805
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
Associated companies
EMBED NEWS
The Directors: Renan Moraes
13/08/2024
This Brazilian Cleaning Brand Cleans the Dirtiest House in the World with the 'Thing'
17/10/2023
High Five: Innovations and Activations in the Gaming Sector
14/06/2023
Hungry Man Signs Directors KVPA and Hanna Batista
10/05/2023
Exploring a Microscopic Montage of Mess for a Brazilian Cleaning Brand
25/04/2023
Brazil in 2022: World Cup Hopes, Election Fears and a Growing Ad Industry
07/03/2022
High Five: Brazil
17/11/2021
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1