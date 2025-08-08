McCann Montreal Bolsters Creative Team with Associate Creative Directors Duo

​Ambre Chekly and Gessica Marcus have joined McCann Montreal as associate creative directors, bringing their combined expertise to lead work across key accounts including L'Oréal Canada - with a focus on L'Oréal Paris Canada - Norwell, and Club Med.

The longtime creative partners bring a potent blend of category fluency, strategic thinking, and cultural insight, skills that align with McCann Montreal’s ambition to deliver standout work for a growing roster of national and global brands.

Originally from Paris and now based in Montreal, Ambre Chekly brings more than a decade of experience at top agencies like LG2, Cossette, and F&B. Known for her client partnerships and sharp creative instincts, she’s led work in fashion, lifestyle, and cosmetics.

Gessica Marcus joins from Cossette where she spent seven years crafting campaigns for major brands. Her portfolio spans agencies including Bensimon Byrne and BleuBlancRouge, along with freelance stints at Cloudraker, FCB, and Gaspard. Her strengths lie in storytelling, strategy, and beauty expertise.

​Celine Duval, managing director at McCann Montreal, said, "As McCann Montreal continues to evolve, we’re investing in the creative leadership to match. Ambre and Gessica bring the right balance of experience, passion, and category insight to help elevate the work across key accounts. We’re thrilled to have them on board."

Ambre Chekly added, "I’m at a point in my career where I want to focus on brands that live at the intersection of beauty and culture. The opportunity to lead creative for L’Oréal Canada and work with Gessica again made this the perfect next step."

Gessica Marcus said, "McCann has a clear vision for the kind of work it wants to put into the world — and that really resonated with me. Getting to shape that work alongside Ambre, and on brands like L’Oréal Paris, Norwell, and Club Med, is incredibly exciting."

