NZ Comms Council's 2025 Census Shows Representation Gap For Māori and Pacific Peoples

At an Eden Park event attended by leaders from across the industry, the Comms Council launched the full results of the 2025 Advertising Industry Census.

Key findings from the report illustrate ongoing challenges to close historic representation gaps -- particularly amongst Māori and Pacific Peoples -- but also the critical challenge of increasing the sense of inclusion amongst all minority groups.

While women, rainbow, and Takatāpui communities significantly over-represent within the industry, they still experience disproportionately high rates of negative behaviour and discrimination. The industry skews young, with 25-44 year olds making up 64% of the workforce, compared to 37% nationally.

In tandem with the research release, which is available in full on the Comms Council website, the Comms Council launched 'He Tāngata The People', a platform committed to building an industry that reflects Aotearoa and offers equal belonging to everyone in it.

“He Tāngata The People is a call to arms," said Comms Council CEO Simon Lendrum.

"We’re seeking the support and guidance of those with lived experience to help us solve the challenges presented to us by the Census Survey. This is an amazing industry, and can be more powerful still if we can fully reflect the community within which we operate and ensure that everyone who works within the industry can achieve an equal sense of belonging."

The event at Eden Park shone a spotlight on initiatives already well underway within the industry, and invited everyone to get involved, understand the issues, and participate in change.