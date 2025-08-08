Work of the Week: 08/08/25

Brittany Ferries - The Weather Catcher

Read more.





Chosen by Laura Swinton Gupta, editor in chief

If brevity is the soul of wit, the team at McCann Bristol and production company Chief must be positively sparkling. These ITV weather sponsorship idents for Brittany Ferries pack so much into mere seconds: storytelling, nostalgia, whimsy, heart, a sprinkling of magic, a sense of place and a smart way into tying together the brand and product (holidays) with the media placement (weather). A little boy catches snippets of weather in jars, reminiscent of the BFG and his collection of dreams. It’s heartwarming stuff that places the viewer straight into the Channel Islands landscape and the cosiness of a holiday cottage, while turning the changeable weather into a positive. Check out the rest of the spots, each of which captures a different kind of weather: rain, sunshine, hail and frost





Audible – Power of Romance

Read more.

Chosen by Aysun, Germany reporter

Here I am, writing about an audiobook campaign, once again. Last week it was Spotify, this week it is Audible. Am I complaining? No, not one bit.

As an avid romantasy reader, I love the decadent set design, lush costumes, and dramatic storytelling in this campaign celebrating the ‘Power of Romance.’

There are so many nuances romantasy lovers just eat up. From the dragon symbolism and sound effects, to the fighting heroine and the conflict between the two male characters, it has all the details nailed down.

I also love that the ad takes us back to the real world, from the fantasy set to the spinning laundry machine, highlighting the mundane things audiobooks can make a bit more exciting.

For me, this campaign is another win for the book community. Onwards and upwards from here.





Potential Energy Coalition - Sorry

Read more.

Chosen by Sunna Coleman, reporter, Asia

We all know we're in a huge climate crisis that is only getting worse. But we are slow to change habits that are contributing to it. So putting things into perspective by asking viewers to think of the world they are leaving for their kids, Potential Energy Coalition is inspiring more parents to demand a better future.

The campaign by Droga5 London (part of Accenture Song), takes the widespread habit of Brits apologising for some of the smallest everyday things and juxtaposes it with the mammoth apology we will owe our children if we do not do enough to battle climate change now. Side by side, it makes for an emotional watch and serves as a stark reminder that 'sorry' just won't cut it in this instance.





Five Star Chicken – Mission to Five Star

Read more.

Chosen by Addison Capper, managing editor, Americas

Thai comedy film work has brought me a lot of joy in my 13 years covering advertising. The idea here is perfectly simple: an overly passionate street salesman is hopeless at selling anything except Five Star Chicken, the chain this mockumentary promotes. His over-the-top pitches, deadpan delivery, absurdly terrible products, and the stilted soundtrack and dialogue create a kind of tension that makes me question why I am watching what I am watching, while loving every second of it.





Columbia – Engineered For Whatever

Read more.

Chosen by Tará McKerr, Americas reporter

This works. Two films premier the Columbia Sportswear’s new brand platform ‘Engineered For Whatever’, peeling back the rose tint on the perception of Mother Nature to reveal her chaos. In the first, sporty folk battle wild weather and unpredictable conditions – a story delivered through mixed media and some pretty unpredictable tunage. The second film however, is a personal favourite. The strength of Columbia trousers is tested by tying them together and using them to dangle a c-level celebrity over (real life) alligator-infested waters. He struggles and screams as gators snap their jaws, all while the makeshift trouser rope holds strong.If I ever need to put my life in the hands (legs?) of some trousers, I know where I’m buying from.





Browns – Back to School

Read more.

Chosen by Zara Naseer, EMEA reporter

Canadian footwear retailer, Browns, is the life and sole of the back-to-school party in this eccentric ad directed by Les Enfants’ LE GED.

It showcases the numerous shoes on offer, but not how you might assume. It’s more like the drama class exercise where you have to invent a thousand ways to use an object in the ‘wrong’ way. I imagine the team had a lot of fun dreaming up shoes as telephones, hairdryers, even food.

In general, the postmodern vibe, classical music, and production value are just not what I’d expect of a back-to-school campaign. It’s more mature, but the surrealism still anchors it around a childlike, playful spirit – the discipline of school versus the chaos of kids.





Minecraft – Shape Your World

Read more.

Chosen by Paul Monan, head of creative excellence

To celebrate International Day of Friendship, Minecraft dropped a short film celebrating the story of Sully and Sally, besties who remained connected through the video game despite being separated by distance IRL. Following on from Minecraft's first foray onto the big screen, this live-action film - devised by Boo Agency and shot by BIG Productions' Dan French - brings the game's world building reputation to life on the 'small' screen. Considering the video game leans heavily into the crafting of world's, it's only right that the film craft on this one is up to scratch - and it hits in every way. The set design is beautiful and mysterious, transcending time and physical location. It’s an artistic, softer approach that juxtaposes the meme-inducing movie’s goofiness. If this is the start of a new direction for grown up, tasteful Minecraft content then I'm curious to see what's next.





Dame – Toy Stories

Read more.

Chosen by Zhenya Tsenzharyk, UK editor

As a product category, sex toys face a curious problem. Even when customers love using them, they’re unlikely to leave a glowing review. Most common is leaving no review at all. Dame, an innovative sex toy brand, asked creative agency Rethink to propose a possible solution, resulting in a collection of stories straddling the line between erotica and traditional reviews. Rethink enlisted the services of professionals – 10 erotica authors who are no strangers to the word’s power to communicate bodily pleasures – tapping into the current popularity of smutty books in the process. To me, this work is a delightful coupling of fun and problem-solving. The ‘Toy Stories’ anthology is available in print as a stylish book and on Dame’s website, making it accessible to all. Oh, and the project came into existence last week on World Orgasm Day – talk about perfect timing.





Nike – The Legend of the Canarinha

Read more.

Chosen by Abi Lightfoot, Americas reporter

The team and I really enjoyed this localised version of Nike’s ‘SCARY GOOD’ campaign this week. The two-part campaign celebrated Brazil’s women’s team as they approached the final of the Copa América Femenina for the fifth consecutive time, with the first installment dropping in the run-up to the game, and the second after the team pulled off a win against Colombia. Created by Wieden+Kennedy São Paulo and production house Dirty Work, the stopmotion film titled ‘The Legend of the Canarinha' puts a horror story inspired twist on the Brazilian team’s dominance, emphasising the fear that they can impose on opponents. Utilising ‘90s-inspired visuals and stellar animation work, the films are great examples of a brand tapping into a team’s history, but taking the story somewhere that audiences might not initially expect.





Museum of Toronto – T.O. You Don't Know

Read more.

Chosen by Jordan Won Neufeldt, Canada reporter

As a Toronto native who was strongly encouraged by her mother to get out of town for university, I spent much of my first year lamenting the fact I was no longer home, insisting that one day, degree in hand, I’d return in a professional capacity. But, whenever I’d make these bold declarations, my mom would ask, “What is it that you actually miss about Toronto itself?”

I never really had a good answer to that question. Despite growing up here, and being familiar with the city, I did not know much about its history, or what it had to offer. In fact, even upon returning years later, I hadn’t figured it out yet. While I eventually made some awesome friends who dragged me out and about, and gave me a compelling reason to love being in Toronto, that lack of reasoning always stuck with me. And, I think that’s exactly why this campaign speaks to me. Posting little, unexpected tidbits of information about the city – ones that make you laugh, stare in shock, or look things up online to find out more – is a brilliant way to better connect residents of Toronto to the city itself. It’s fun, it’s accessible to people who don’t appreciate traditional out-of-home advertising, and most of all, it piques curiosity about the museum. Case in point, I texted my group chat today to see if anyone might want to pay it a visit at some point soon. Job well done, Berners Bowie Lee!





Tourism Australia - Come and Say G'Day

​Read more​





Chosen by Tess Connery-Britten, news and features editor AUNZ

From Droga5 and Exit Films, Tourism Australia’s latest instalment of ‘Come and Say G’day’ is simultaneously recognisable and brand new-feeling. A recognised line, a familiar mascot in Ruby the Kangaroo, and a new storytelling approach and series of celebrity faces.

This is the first time Tourism Australia has launched market-specific campaigns, kicking off with China followed by roll outs in India, the US, UK, Japan, Germany, and South Korea.

Each instalment is tailored to its audience while retaining the warm, welcoming tone for which people know the original.

Whether it’s Nigella Lawson reminiscing about the Margaret River or “the Timothée Chalamet of China,” Yosh Yu, unpacking trinkets from his Aussie travels, each spot leans into what makes Australia meaningful to each market.

Also, it’s finally corrected the old “shrimp on the barbie” line – they’re prawns, and every Aussie knows it.

As Tourism Australia CMO Susan Coghill told LBB, it’s all about “compound creativity and the power of consistency.” This campaign shows both in full force.





Chicago Voyagers - The Future Voyagers

​Read more.​

Chosen by Olivia Atkins, EMEA editor

'The Future Voyagers' campaign flips the script on traditional exploration narratives to centre young people of colour as the next generation of bold adventurers, empowering them to believe that they can be. By merging high-concept art with real-life impact, the campaign inspires a new generation to see themselves in the outdoors and makes that possibility feel tangible for this community. The behind-the-scenes content from the exhibitors and featured artists including cutaways and interviews in the studios adds an intimate layer. The spot is moving and highlights the necessity for this initiative which works to challenge assumptions, and shows the importance of creating inclusive outdoor adventure programming.

