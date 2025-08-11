BMF Launches ‘It Takes A Little Westpac’ Brand Platform in Debut Work For Bank

In BMF’s first work for Westpac since winning the account in February, the newly-launched ‘It takes a little Westpac’ brand platform positions the bank as the force behind customers reaching their financial goals.

The banking giant conducted research to inform the strategy, which found Australians want their bank to “play a key supporting role” in their financial success. As a result, the new platform aims to capture the bank’s responsibility as a behind-the-scenes driver of action.

“Our customers don’t want us to be the hero of the story. They want us to take the actions – little or big – that get their finances sorted and then move out of their way,” said Westpac’s acting chief executive, consumer, Carolyn McCann. Incoming CMO Michelle Klein will join the Big 4 bank from insurer IAG next month.

“‘It takes a little Westpac’ reflects how we want to show up for our customers – a bank that supports momentum in practical, everyday ways, turning intent into action through useful tools, personalised support and consistent follow-through.

“Whether saving for a special item, aspirations to buy a home, or wanting to start a business, we’re demonstrating Westpac’s role as a quiet enabler of progress to help customers achieve their goals.”

The outdoor work was created by Westpac’s in-house agency.

The platform is the latest in a string of banking category work to roll out this year. Bankwest's 'Just Enough Bank' via indie Bear Meets Eagle on Fire also takes the approach of minimising a bank's role in consumers' day-to-day life. Similarly, ANZ's 'Less mind on money' spot via Special encourages people to think more about Alaskan Malamutes than money.

Last month, M+C Saatchi launched 'Doubt Never Did' for CommBank, with the next instalment of its 'Can' brand platform. 'Doubt Never Did' explores the idea that today's Great Australian Dream looks different for everyone.

Christina Aventi, chief strategy officer at BMF, said of the Westpac platform, “Life today is full, fast and often unpredictable, and even the most capable people need support to keep moving.

“Progress doesn’t always come in big leaps, more often, it’s shaped by smaller shifts and decisions made in the in-between. ‘It takes a little Westpac’ gives Westpac a way to show up in those moments: relevant, useful, and in sync with how people actually live.

“It’s a long idea designed to stretch, practically and emotionally, and to reflect a brand that enables momentum without needing to be at the centre of the story.”

The campaign will roll out nationally across television, digital and outdoor platforms, highlighting the stories of Australians achieving their goals with help from Westpac. A broader national above-the-line brand campaign led by BMF is set to follow.

Before moving to BMF in February, incumbent DDB Sydney held the Westpac account for 13 years. CMO Annabel Fribence left the bank in January before the pitch concluded, reappearing at McDonald’s.