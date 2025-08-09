Remembering Former Droga5 Production Leader Sally-Ann Dale

The Droga5 family mourns the passing of its beloved former chief creation officer and partner Sally-Ann Dale, who died unexpectedly on Sunday.



Dale was one of Droga5’s leaders and the third person that David Droga invited to his team to build the agency from the ground up, when it opened its doors in 2006.



The UK-born Dale began her career at the age of 18 at Saatchi London. It was there that she began an enduring friendship and professional partnership with David. “Even then, she had that rare and quietly rebellious magic. She didn’t shout. She didn’t play politics. She simply put her head down and made things better,” says David.



“Everyone would always ask to have Sally as the producer on their work, and as such she was always on the move – a blur of activity, joy and spirit – helping improve and craft the work to places we couldn’t imagine,” says Duncan Marshall, managing director, marketing and communications, global head of creative strategy, Accenture; former Droga5 founding partner.



Her partnership with David eventually took her across the pond to New York in 2003 to lead production at Publicis when David became the agency’s worldwide chief creative officer. Three years later, they started over from scratch and opened Droga5. “Without her, we wouldn’t have survived those early years, let alone thrived,” says David.



Patrick Milling-Smith, co-founder and CEO of SMUGGLER, says, “She was one of the best – devoted mother, loyal, thoughtful friend, tasteful, talented, and had a very rewarding laugh and when she gave it up, she had the most reassuringly knowing and complicit smile in the eyes. I loved that about her.”



While Dale’s influence on the agency’s work was tremendous, her impact on the lives of those around her was her real legacy. At Droga5, she built a 180-person team of talented next-generation producers and studio artists and prided herself in creating a culture centred on creativity, excellence and care. Many of those under her watch are now today’s most respected production leaders.



“Sally-Ann has been responsible for so many of today’s brilliant producers that exist in our industry, who worked under her incredible mentorship, wisdom, kindness and care,” says Ruben Mercadal, co-head of production at Droga5 New York.



“Sally built what I still believe was the strongest, smartest, most talented and soulful production department in the world, without comparison,” David adds. “The proof is everywhere – on screens, in showreels, on stages. But more than that, the proof is in the people she nurtured and trained. She didn’t just lead. She raised people. She made people feel like they mattered. Because to her, they did.”



“I remember her office as one of my favourite spots to be within Droga5 because she imbued it with a creative spirit unlike anyone else,” says Felix Richter, global CCO at Mother and former CCO, Droga5 New York



Throughout her career in advertising, Dale set a new bar for production every step of the way, always embracing innovation and new technologies. She helped Droga5 break ground from the very beginning, steering production on the agency’s viral, inaugural effort 'Still Free' for Marc Ecko. The work that went out under her watch would make Droga5 one of the most awarded and creatively lauded agencies in the world. Her impeccable taste and sense of film craft was evident in films for Under Armour, Puma, Chase, The New York Times and Hennessy; comedic head-turners for Paramount+, Game of Thrones/Bud Light, Newcastle and Amazon and so much more. “Sally-Ann didn’t just play a part in our story — she built much of it,” David says.



Mindy Goldberg, owner; Melissa Culligan, owner/executive producer and Martin de Thurah, director at Epoch Films, say, “Sally was an elegant warrior – a quiet force of taste, conviction, and true leadership. She and David were pivotal in shaping Epoch’s most meaningful work, always championing us without seeking the spotlight. But anyone who knew her understood: she was the star.”



In 2024, after nearly two decades at Droga5, Dale stepped out to start her own consultancy, where she brought her mentorship and creative production skills to an array of companies. In her free time, she dedicated her skills to the charity Saving Mothers, which helps to prevent women’s deaths during pregnancy and childbirth.



While her work left an indelible mark on the industry, Dale’s proudest accomplishments were her children, 19-year-old Matilda and 17-year-old Saul. “Nothing grounded her more,” David concludes. “She was a brilliant mother, just as she was a brilliant maker, mentor and friend.”



Sally-Ann’s memorial details are to come.



​To share your thoughts and pictures of Sally-Ann, please visit her memorial site here.​



Donations to Saving Mothers can be made in Sally-Ann’s name at https://savingmothers.org/mpowher-nyc/.



Obituary:





Sally-Ann Dale, born in Dunstable, England, in 1969, died unexpectedly at her home in Brooklyn, New York, on August 3, 2025, aged 55. She is survived by her two children, Matilda and Saul, and her sisters, Michelle and Sharon. A devoted and loving mother, Sally somehow managed to balance an extraordinarily vibrant career in advertising with a deep commitment to her beloved family and friendships. Her warmth, humor, and generosity touched everyone who knew her. It’s impossible to put into words how much she will be missed.



Sal was deeply moved, passionate, and involved with the charity Saving Mothers. https://savingmothers.org/mpowher-nyc/. Any donations in her name could be sent here if desired.

