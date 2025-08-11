OMA Launches 2025 Creative Awards With Cannes-Themed Sydney Event

The Outdoor Media Association announced the launch of the 2025 OMA Creative Awards season at a Cannes-themed lunch hosted at Sydney’s Museum of Contemporary Art.

Surrounded by Perrier-Jouët champagne, the event gathered the 2024 inaugural jury, as

well as industry leaders, creatives, and OMA members to mark the beginning of another exciting year, recognising the best in Out of Home (OOH) creative campaigns.

Guests were treated to an inspiring conversation between Campaign Edge ECD Dee Madigan and the 2024 Grand Prix winners, TBWA/Melbourne's Alana Wood, and Tom Badge, who won for their Specsavers 'Welcome to Melbourne' campaign. The duo shared stories from their trip to the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France, awarded as part of their Grand Prix win.

The luncheon also marked the local trophy presentations from the World Out of Home’s Annual Congress in Mexico City held in June this year. The Specsavers campaign took out the Creatives Award: Classic category, whilst Lion’s XXXX Gold received Bronze in the new Creatives Award: Special Build category.

Entries for the 2025 OMA Creative Awards are now open, with winners to be announced in early 2026. The Awards will continue to elevate both the OOH industry whilst also championing the most compelling, creative, and inspiring OOH campaigns.

“The out of home industry continues to thrive both locally and globally,” said

Elizabeth McIntyre, CEO of the Outdoor Media Association.

“The launch of this year’s Creative Awards season celebrates not only bold ideas, but how those ideas evolve within our channel — engaging audiences in real time with real reach, in ever more dynamic, meaningful, and creative ways.”