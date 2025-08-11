True Crafts Timeless Identity for Sustainable NZ Merino Brand, Longform

New Zealand agency True has built a new, sustainable fashion brand identity in partnership with new label, Longform.

Founded by Des Rusk, Longform is inspired by Aotearoa New Zealand’s long history with high-quality merino wool.

One of the best things a company can do for sustainability is make fewer products with longer life cycles. This ethos is what led New Zealand fashion industry leader Des Rusk to found a quality staple merino brand, built around pieces that are timeless and made to last.

Des partnered with True to develop an identity, starting with the name -- LONGFORM.

Des said, “LONG speaks to time, the longevity of the merino, and the stories that well-loved garments accumulate over a lifetime. FORM evokes structure, silhouette, and movement. It encompasses everything I’m trying to do with the brand.”

Together, True and Des developed a brand identity around longevity and restraint.

Matt Heays, design and creative director at True, said, “Every creative element -- branding, packaging, copywriting, digital platforms, videography, photography, art direction, and social channels -- was meticulously tailored to establish a unified and enduring brand narrative, reflecting the timeless essence of the garments themselves.”

The brand colour palette is grounded in strong, versatile neutrals inspired by the natural landscapes of Aotearoa. And the photography -- done in collaboration with Holly Sarah Burges – highlights the material and ethos of the brand.

True senior designer Stacey Purdon added, “The design execution of Longform is intentionally pared back to reflect the brand’s core ethos: to be thoughtful in both voice and impact, and to create something that's long-lasting.”