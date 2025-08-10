Bliss n Eso Remix Menulog Jingle, Celebrating Meat Pies and Pad Thai

Created with Thinkerbell, the new work features Aussie hip hop legends Bliss n Eso in a custom-made track celebrating Australia’s diverse food culture. Part road trip, part music video, part love letter to the locals -- the campaign takes us from inner-city laneways to regional gems, meeting everyday legends, and sampling the dishes that define neighbourhoods.

The 'What’s Good in Your Hood' spot is aimed at heroing the restaurant partners who make up the service. The work features real Aussie shopfronts.

Simon Cheng, marketing director (CMO) at Menulog, said, “We’ve worked with global icons like Snoop Dogg, Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera and Wu-Tang Clan, but now we’re putting local legends on the mic and on the map.

"This campaign is about backing Aussie flavour and championing the people who keep it cooking. Bliss n Eso were perfect for it -- they've lived and breathed this culture for decades, and they brought their full selves to the collaboration.”

Sesh Moodley, executive creative director at Thinkerbell, said, “We wanted this to feel like something you’d save to your playlist, whilst telling a story around local, and ‘what’s good in your hood’. It’s about telling a proudly Aussie food story, and Bliss n Eso nailed it. The new work is just the beginning of a more localised focus for Menulog.”

The campaign will roll out across TV and video, digital, social, audio and OOH, with more tracks, and local flavour to come.

