senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Bliss n Eso Remix Menulog Jingle, Celebrating Meat Pies and Pad Thai

10/08/2025
52
Share
The hip hop duo stars in a road trip-style anthem led by Thinkerbell, as Menulog pivots from global celebs to homegrown talent

Created with Thinkerbell, the new work features Aussie hip hop legends Bliss n Eso in a custom-made track celebrating Australia’s diverse food culture. Part road trip, part music video, part love letter to the locals -- the campaign takes us from inner-city laneways to regional gems, meeting everyday legends, and sampling the dishes that define neighbourhoods.

The 'What’s Good in Your Hood' spot is aimed at heroing the restaurant partners who make up the service. The work features real Aussie shopfronts.

Simon Cheng, marketing director (CMO) at Menulog, said, “We’ve worked with global icons like Snoop Dogg, Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera and Wu-Tang Clan, but now we’re putting local legends on the mic and on the map.

"This campaign is about backing Aussie flavour and championing the people who keep it cooking. Bliss n Eso were perfect for it -- they've lived and breathed this culture for decades, and they brought their full selves to the collaboration.”

Sesh Moodley, executive creative director at Thinkerbell, said, “We wanted this to feel like something you’d save to your playlist, whilst telling a story around local, and ‘what’s good in your hood’. It’s about telling a proudly Aussie food story, and Bliss n Eso nailed it. The new work is just the beginning of a more localised focus for Menulog.”

The campaign will roll out across TV and video, digital, social, audio and OOH, with more tracks, and local flavour to come.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Thinkerbell
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Thinkerbell
What's Good in Your Hood
Menulog
10/08/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1