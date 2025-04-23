EDITION
Johannes Leonardo
Advertising Agency
New York, USA
http://www.johannesleonardo.com/
hello@johannesleonardo.com
-
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
Work of the Week: 11/07/25
11/07/2025
Samuel L. Jackson, Missy Elliott, Anthony Edwards Pay Tribute to Timeless adidas Design
08/07/2025
Volkswagen Kicks Off New Era of Inclusive Soccer with Star-Studded Team
13/06/2025
Oscar Mayer Turns Homes Into Delis
12/06/2025
Actor Timothy Simons Learns How to Drive Like Somebody with Volkswagen
10/06/2025
The Field Museum’s 'Blood Appétite' Wins Grand Effie at the 2025 Effie Awards Us
23/05/2025
Oscar Mayer’s Fleet of Wienermobiles Go Head-to-Head in Inaugural 'Wienie 500'
20/05/2025
March for All Launches to Give Voice to LGBTQIA+ People Silenced Around the World
13/05/2025
Instagram Captures Modern Parent-Teen Dynamics in Teen Accounts Film
17/04/2025
Work of the Week: 28/03/25
28/03/2025
Inside the VW Campaign That Does Good for Good Boys Everywhere
21/03/2025
Super Bowl LIX: Adland Reactions
10/02/2025
