Work of the Week: 11/07/25

adidas – Superstar (Clocks, Pyramids)

Read more.

Chosen by Ben Conway, Americas reporter

Created by Johannes Leonardo, adidas' latest is a tribute to its ‘Superstar’ sneaker, spotlighting trailblazers – like the shoe itself – who have become original icons. The two films, shot in the Superstar's iconic black and white colourway by Division's Thibaut Grevet, are narrated by legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson and explore timelessness - the enduring cultural impact made by icons of each generation.

Sam Jackson is joined by fellow trendsetters, including musician Missy Elliott and basketball star Anthony Edwards, in this dynamic celebration of stylistic longevity and creative expression. And to top it off, the monochromatic photography is rather sleek too.





Irish Road Safety Authority - Drink Driving

Read more.

Chosen by Addison Capper, managing editor, Americas

Originality in drink driving ads is difficult – they've been a mainstay on the TVs of countries across the globe for generations. And while the use of blood is certainly nothing new, the 'blood on your hands' visual metaphor in this spot from Forsman & Bodenfors for the Irish Road Safety Authority knocked me for six. The shot alone of blood-slicked fingers reaching into a bag of open crisps has been etched in my brain all week. It's a simple, powerful insight brought to life by Butter’s Zak Emerson without overcomplication – essential in today's world.





Ocado - Shopping List Stories

Read more.

Chosen by Aysun Bora, Germany reporter

The customers behind the food are in the centre of the ‘Shopping List Stories’ Ocado campaign. As an extension of its ‘Life Delivered’ platform, it fully focuses on the experiences of the people ordering the food. With OOH and print ads, the campaign hits the Ocado target audience. For me, the strength of this project lies in making your customers feel seen before selling them the product. With this campaign, Ocado hits it out of the park into people’s homes.





Evolved by Nature - Leather Landscapes

Read more.

Chosen by Zara Naseer, EMEA reporter

These stunning prints take B2B and make it fashion.

The digitally enhanced ‘Leather Landscapes’ were created for Evolved by Nature – a life sciences company geared towards sustainability in skincare, beauty, and fashion – to promote its biodegradable, carbon-reductive alternative to traditional synthetic leather coatings. Representing that ethos, the brand’s in-house Creative Lab team worked with their staff photographer and production studio to evoke the idea of going back to nature through these impressive stills, using angles, lighting, and texture to depict everything from desert sands to rolling waves and mountain peaks.

Placed in leading industry publications, as well as OOH, the campaign stands out amongst a sea of typical, technical product shots – it makes sense that it’s already contributed toward a significant uptick in demand.





Burberry – Festival

Read more.

Chosen by Zhenya Tsenzharyk, UK editor

Burberry continues its celebration of festival season by not shying away from all the grit that makes an event like Glastonbury, for example, special. Directed by Kim Gerhig with production from Somesuch, it’s a fittingly nostalgic tribute to Cool Britannia featuring musical heavy hitters like Oasis’ Liam Gallagher and Goldie, the perpetual fashion it-girl Alexa Chung, plus Seungmin, Loyle Carner, Cara Delevingne. Oh, and the next generation of Gallaghers too: Lennon, Molly Moorish-Gallagher, and Gene. Soundtracked by Liquid’s rave-era classic ‘Sweet Harmony’, the film fully embraces the ‘90s aesthetic and masterfully showcases how Burberry, despite its luxury pricepoint, has always had an insouciant place on the muddy fields of British music festivals.





McDonald’s Canada - Cowboy Closeups

Read more.

Chosen by Jordan Won Neufeldt, Canada reporter

As someone who has never attended the Calgary stampede, and doesn’t necessarily understand the hype behind classic Western fashion, I can say with full sincerity that this campaign from McDonald’s and Cossette Vancouver is the first of its kind to truly resonate with me. The quality of craft is just so good! I mean, I have no idea how the creative teams and photographer managed to make a white shirt and beige pants look that much like soft serve, but my goodness, did they do a stellar job.



Strategically, this work is also super smart. Across all three images – the fries, burger and ice cream – each is easy to identify in both forms, simultaneously invoking thoughts of the franchise’s staple offerings, and the clothing sported by those who are directly responsible for the very ingredients McDonald’s serves. It’s timely, ownably Canadian, and genuinely clever work – what’s not to love?





Rival Console - Soft Gradient Beckons

Read more.

Chosen by Paul Monan, head of creative excellence

It's only by watching this film all the way through that you realise the sheer scale of creativity and craft that has gone into it. Anthony Dickenson's "hand painted film" for Soft Gradient Beckons - the new track from electronic musician Rival Console - is a masterpiece in patience that taps into themes of presence, ritual and memory.

Essentially, it's a large-scale installation; a personal experiment that saw over 5000 monoprints hand-painted onto 11 rolls, each 20 metres long, over a period of several months. Set to a bleeping, hypnotic track it becomes a mesmeric audio-visual experience - evoking euphoria, wonder and all manner of emotions. Without a doubt it is the standout film that I've seen this week.





Lidl - Lidl by Lidl

Read more.

Chosen by Olivia Atkins, EMEA editor

I love this campaign – it’s a clever fusion of cultural relevance and brand personality that feels really organic, both to Lidl and the moment. It’s a perfectly timed brand placement, making the most out of one of the most anticipated reunions in music history. The exclusivity adds hype, and the product itself – packed with add-on features like drink-cooling pockets and a bottle opener zip – are a real nod to super fans and genuinely fun. It’s not just a jacket; it’s a conversation piece. So many brands have tried to cut through the noise, but as a fan of both Britpop and bold PR, for me, The Romans and Lidl nailed it.





NOTHING - Headphones (1)

Read more.

Chosen by Abi Lightfoot, Americas reporter

It’s no small feat to advertise sound. And to do it this well, is something well worth paying attention to. Marking the official launch of Headphones (1) for NOTHING, the film, written and directed by Jon E Price and produced by KODE is proof that product-led films don’t have to be boring, and can be bold storytelling moments in themselves. Taking viewers on an immersive journey through sound, director Jon said, “We wanted to show how the NOTHING Headphones (1) can transport the user from a passive listener to an active one.”

Intricately using the full stereo field, the sound by King Lear and Universal Music cleverly pans from left to right, offering an audio sensory experience that works alongside the sci-fi inspired, minimalist visuals on screen. A truly enjoyable thing to watch, the film sets a high benchmark for NOTHING’s brand and tech advertising more broadly, and makes me want to listen through a pair of Headphones (1) in order to really indulge in the full experience.





Polaroid - The Camera for an Analogue Life

Read more.

Chosen by Tará McKer, Americas reporter

From Polaroid’s in-house creative team, the campaign is rolling out worldwide in a big f*ck-you to society’s over-reliance on screens and AI. A return to analogue, the campaign promotes Polaroid’s new Flip camera, urging the public to put down their phones and take in the world around them.Designed to interrupt the everyday scroll, the copy is provocative, the images true to form, and the overall aesthetic a delight to look at. Accompanied by a slick :15 film and real-world phone-free walking tours, Polaroid seems unafraid to take an anti-tech stance.





McDonald's - Brekkie Comes First

Read more.

Chosen by Brittney Rigby, AUNZ managing editor

A genuine human truth that's clear in the work. A killer soundtrack. Subtle yet effective humour. Bold, cool OOH. A fresh tone. Nostalgic, meme-y social starring 'motivational poster'-esque dolphins, horses, and waterfalls.

Wieden + Kennedy Sydney's latest for McDonald's Australia is spot on. I'm looking forward to seeing what more Aussie newcomer Wiedens and the leader of a very cluttered QSR market can do together.