Actor Timothy Simons Learns How to Drive Like Somebody with Volkswagen

Volkswagen of America, Inc. debuted a new national creative campaign that supports the launch of the all-new 2025 Tiguan. Aimed at challenging assumptions and flipping the script on who gets to enjoy the finer things in life, the campaign centres around the

tagline: 'Now anybody can drive like Somebody.'



At the heart of the campaign are three witty spots starring acclaimed actor and comedian Timothy Simons, known for his roles in popular shows such as Nobody Wants This and Veep.

The campaign was created by Johannes Leonardo, Volkswagen’s creative agency of record known for its human-centred, culturally resonant approach to storytelling.

Timothy’s dry humour and everyman charm lend themselves to the 2025 Tiguan’s fresh point of view: everyone deserves good design, great performance, and accessible luxury.

“In a world that feels overrun with boxy utility cars designed to look like everything else, the 2025 Tiguan arrives with real personality,” said actor Timothy Simons. “I can’t help but stand out, so just like the Tiguan, you might as well lean into it. It’s a car that clearly has style - which made it even more fun to play a guy who surprises everyone just by showing up in it.”



The campaign leans into the Tiguan’s distinctive presence in a highly functional and utility-driven segment. The all-new 2025 Tiguan combines bold, modern design with smart, upscale features that elevate the everyday drive. A sleek new exterior - including slimmer headlights and an available illuminated light bar - gives the SUV a confident, head-turning presence.



Inside, premium materials such as available genuine American walnut accents and Varenna leather seating create a surprisingly luxurious cabin. With a spacious layout, available 15-inch infotainment display, and customisable ambient lighting, the 2025 Tiguan delivers comfort, tech, and style in one beautifully designed package.



“In developing a creative campaign that makes the 2025 Tiguan a true star, we wanted to tap into something deeper than just features and specs,” said Rachael Zaluzec, senior vice president of customer experience and brand marketing, Volkswagen of America.

“We’re saying something bigger: good design matters. It’s not just for the few - it should be available to all. When we surround ourselves with beautiful, thoughtfully designed things, it changes the way we move through the world. Tiguan makes that possible for our customers.”



The three spots at the heart of the Tiguan campaign follow Timothy as an unassuming protagonist - along with his dog, Bob - as his new Volkswagen Tiguan sparks curiosity, confusion, and admiration from everyone around him:



'The Dogs'



With his human behind the wheel of a sleek new Tiguan, Bob becomes the envy of the neighbourhood's more pedigreed pups, who can’t help but stare as the duo glides by.





'The Parents'



After a casual dinner, our hero’s parents are left dumbfounded by the sight of their son’s new ride - a beautifully designed Tiguan. Their confusion quickly turns to introspection: How does someone who’s still on their phone plan afford such a car... and why did they just pay for dinner?





'The Director'

Even his boss - a veteran film director - is thrown off. Why does this bit-part actor have a car that looks like he just closed a three-picture deal? The Tiguan’s presence makes people look twice - and rethink what they thought they knew.





“Luxury items are often gate-kept or exclusive, but the new Tiguan changes all that. VW created a beautifully designed car that looks like a luxury vehicle but is a VW,” said Zoe Kessler, executive creative director, Johannes Leonardo. “We loved the idea that we could use a celebrity as a way for people to be connected to the brand and have him represent all of us. Tim was the perfect partner: famous enough to turn heads, humble enough to joke about it.”

The campaign is now rolled out nationally, with additional creative assets planned for digital, social, and out of home.

