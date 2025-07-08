Samuel L. Jackson, Missy Elliott, Anthony Edwards Pay Tribute to Timeless adidas Design

Having launched its new brand platform ‘The Original’ earlier this year, adidas Originals’ latest campaign, created by agency Johannes Leonardo, is a tribute to its ‘Superstar’ sneaker, spotlighting trailblazers – like the shoe itself – who have become original icons.

Directed by photographer and filmmaker Thibaut Grevet via Division, legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson narrates the campaign’s two films, shot in the Superstar’s original colourway – black and white.





Above: 'Clocks'

The multigenerational cast includes musicians Missy Elliott, JENNIE and GloRilla, as well as basketball star Anthony Edwards and skateboarder Mark Gonzales, showing how the shoe has been championed by original voices throughout the years.



“The Superstar has always been more than just a sneaker – it’s a symbol of originality and a spark for cultural change,” said Annie Barrett, VP of Marketing at adidas Originals. “From street corners to global stages, it’s been worn by those who don’t wait for permission to lead. This campaign isn’t about looking back, it’s about spotlighting a new generation of Originals who are building what’s next, unapologetically.”





Above: 'Pyramids'

The first film, ‘Pyramids’, sees Samuel L. Jackson monologue about human achievements that withstand the test of time - drawing a parallel with the lasting cultural impact of the Superstar. The second film, ‘Clocks’, is a powerful hero film that brings together the complete cast of the seven cultural icons together.

Accompanying the iconic silhouette of the Superstar throughout the campaign’s films and photography is the adidas Firebrand Tracksuit, donned by Samuel and the others as an extra dedication to stylistic longevity and creative expression.







