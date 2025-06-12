Oscar Mayer Turns Homes Into Delis

​Oscar Mayer is deli-vering a bold new campaign for Deli-Fresh for the first time in more than a decade. Dreamt up by Johannes Leonardo, the campaign depicts a hilarious provocation: Oscar Mayer Deli Fresh meats are so deli fresh, people may mistake your home for a full-on deli.



This new campaign debuts on the heels of the viral Wienie 500, which took the internet by storm and kicked off a summer refresh of the brand’s iconic platform ‘Keep It Oscar.’ Focused on sparking smiles with delightfully delicious meats, ‘Keep It Oscar’ is now a call to action, with the brand showing up louder, prouder and meatier across every touchpoint.



While most people don’t know all the details about deli meat, many believe that fresh-from-the-deli meat is considered the gold standard. As the brand that pioneered the Deli Fresh meat category with the first tub tray in 2003, Oscar Mayer is disrupting this notion highlighting that each slice of Oscar Mayer Deli Fresh is individually cut, folded and sealed. Now in a new resealable pack to lock in freshness, Oscar Mayer Deli Fresh delivers the taste and texture people expect from a real deli – no counter or wait required.

The campaign poses a hilarious 'what if?'...what if Oscar Mayer Deli Fresh meat were so fresh, it turned your kitchen into a full-on deli? Neighbours lining up outside your window, orders being shouted over a fence, deli line tickets stacking up from out of nowhere… all sparked by meat that’s just too deli-fresh to believe.

“Keep It Oscar is all about embracing a deliciously spontaneous, playful outlook on life. As the brand that pioneered the Deli Fresh meat category, we saw an opportunity to bring that same spirit to life by showing how it transforms everyday sandwiches into something truly deli-worthy. It’s our way of proving that with Oscar Mayer, even the simplest moments can spark smiles.” said Kelsey Rice, brand communications director at Oscar Mayer.

“Oscar Mayer Deli Fresh cold cuts are extremely high quality, and we wanted to make sure they were getting credit they deserved. We needed to deliver the quality message in a fun way that still felt on brand, while making sure the message landed with our consumers This campaign walks that line by exaggerating a simple truth - a deli sandwich made at home with Oscar Mayer Deli Fresh can look and taste just like a sandwich made from the deli.” said Lex Beltrone, executive creative director at Johannes Leonardo.

Oscar Mayer is also re-introducing the iconic ‘Oh I Wish I Were An Oscar Mayer Wiener’ jingle through a mnemonic device across all future creative campaign end cards to cement strong brand recall and brand affinity with fans who know and love the song.



Oscar Mayer wants to show consumers its Deli Fresh meats are just as tasty and high-quality as what you'd find at the deli counter. By leaning into its fun, nostalgic personality and delivering bold, crave-worthy freshness, the brand stands out in a category most people don’t think twice about.



The Deli Fresh campaign launches this June and will run across TV, streaming, OLV, digital and social through November 2025.

