The Field Museum’s 'Blood Appétite' Wins Grand Effie at the 2025 Effie Awards Us

The Field Museum and Leo Chicago, with contributing agencies Publicis North America, Aisle Rocket, and PXP Studios, took home the Grand Effie Award for their campaign “Blood Appétite” at the 2025 Effie Awards US Gala, held May 22nd in New York City.

To combat the seasonal dip in attendance caused by harsh Chicago winters, the Field Museum launched a bold campaign for its Bloodsuckers exhibit, focused on blood-feeding creatures. Recognising that Chicagoans brave the cold for great food, the museum partnered with top local restaurants to create ‘Blood Appétit,’ a limited-time culinary experience. Adventurous diners earned discounted museum tickets, resulting in a 42% increase in attendance, more than double the original goal.

Honoured for its sharp strategy and original thinking, the campaign took home the top prize for marketing effectiveness. In a classic David vs. Goliath moment, the non-profit museum outshined major global brands, proving that courageous, insight-driven work can come from organisations of every size and sector.

“The work was so innovative, surprisingly creative, and just had this magical spark to it that really made it stand out,” said Soyoung Kang, CMO, eos Products, who served on this year’s Grand Jury. “I think the message this win sends to the industry is that sometimes the magic is in the unexpected.”

The Grand Effie is selected from the year’s top-scoring Gold Effie winners. Among this year’s contenders were campaigns spanning Fortune 500 brands, rising disruptors, and mission-driven non-profits, each showcasing how effective marketing can drive impact across categories and audiences. 'Blood Appétite' stood out for its cultural relevance and imaginative execution, earning high marks from judges and distinguishing itself in a fiercely competitive field.

“It was a tough call because there were a lot of big brand contenders, but this year's Grand winner just had everything – from a really ingenious way to turn their problem into an insight, into a creative execution... it just turned nothing into so much magic,” said Mo Said, founder and CEO of Mojo Supermarket, and another of this year’s Grand judges.

The Grand Effie Contenders, alongside The Field Museum, were:

Effies were awarded across a broad range of categories, including Marketing Disruptors, Media Innovation, Timely Opportunity, and the recently introduced categories for AI and Retail Media effectiveness. The winners reflected the evolving definition of what ‘works’ in marketing today, spanning long-term brand-building efforts, timely cultural responses, and technology-driven innovation.

The Sustained Success category once again spotlighted brands delivering multi-year impact. Recognised gold-winning campaigns that have stood the test of time were Progressive Insurance, and Apartments.com, each demonstrating that consistency, clarity, and purpose are the cornerstones of effective brand-building.

L’Oréal had a standout year, taking home two Gold Effies and earning a Grand Effie contender spot for the buzzworthy Michael CeraVe campaign, which blurred the lines between satire and skincare to deliver business results.

Non-profit campaigns also made a strong showing: Sandy Hook Promise earned two Golds, a Silver, and a Grand contender spot for its powerful public service work; Change the Ref took home two Golds and two Silvers, as well as a place among this year’s top Grand contenders.

All 2025 Gold-winning campaigns are now eligible for entry into next year’s Global Best of the Best Effie Awards, which will honour the world’s most effective work in a global competition.

See the full list of winners HERE.

2025 U.S. Rankings:

The Awards also revealed the yearly rankings for most effective agencies, networks, holding companies, marketers and brands. The U.S. Rankings are calculated from finalist and winning entries and will contribute to the 2026 Global Effie Index, releasing next year.

“Winning an Effie means you didn’t just have a great idea, you had one that delivered results,” said Traci Alford, Global CEO, Effie Worldwide. “This year’s show was filled with bold work, smart strategy, and real outcomes. We’re proud to celebrate the teams who had the courage, creativity, and discipline it takes to make it happen. Congratulations to all of our 2025 winners!”

