Volkswagen Kicks Off New Era of Inclusive Soccer with Star-Studded Team

​Volkswagen of America, has added five US Soccer athletes as part of its expanded commitment to fuelling the global growth of the beautiful game for all. The athlete roster includes global superstar Christian Pulisic, US Women’s National Team standout Naomi Girma, US Deaf National Team athletes Raul Silva and Emily Spreeman, and US Beach Soccer National Team captain Alessandro (Sandro) Canale. The newly named ambassadors represent a dynamic cross-section of the US Soccer landscape, each bringing their own story, skill, and spirit to Volkswagen’s mission of driving visibility, access, and opportunity throughout the sport.

Together, these athletes will headline Volkswagen’s new digital creative campaign, 'Welcome To Our Turf,' launching today across Volkswagen and partner channels. The campaign is anchored by an anthem film that features a special appearance by US Soccer legend Landon Donovan as well as US Power Soccer National Team athlete Ryan Connolly. It emphasises the importance of representation and inclusion across every pitch, from the world’s biggest stages to community parks, beaches and gyms, demonstrating the connective power of the sport in all its forms.

"Soccer is a game for everyone, and Volkswagen is proud to help ensure that every player, no matter their background or format of play, has the opportunity to be seen and celebrated," said Rachael Zaluzec, senior vice president, marketing and customer experience at Volkswagen of America.

"These athletes represent the heart, talent, and diversity that make soccer the global game we love."

“Soccer in the US, and specifically for Volkswagen, means so much more than the highly televised men’s game,” said Zoe Kessler, creative director, Johannes Leonardo. “As the presenting partner of US Soccer we want to use that sponsorship to shine a light on all forms of soccer and all the sport has to offer no matter how you choose to play the game. That’s why we’re on a mission to support all the communities and teams within the US Soccer ecosystem. And to do that we’ve signed an inclusive, superstar team of talented and diverse athletes, passionate about their sport. Our hope is that soccer fans broaden their aperture a bit to take in the whole world of soccer, from the men’s teams on the pitch, to the barefoot beach players, wheelchair and deaf athletes as well. Soccer is magic, no matter how you play it.”

Volkswagen’s US Soccer Athlete Ambassadors include:

Christian Pulisic is a captain of the US Men’s National Team and one of the most accomplished American players in history, having represented the US in multiple World Cup cycles and earned over 75 caps. A native of Hershey, Pennsylvania, Pulisic became the youngest American to score in a World Cup qualifier and continues to inspire the next generation through his leadership on and off the field.

Naomi Girma is a rising star on the US Women's National Team and a standout defender known for her poise, vision, and tactical intelligence. Born to Ethiopian and Eritrean immigrants in San Jose, California, Girma was named US Soccer Female Player of the Year in 2023 and is a vocal advocate for mental health and representation in sports.

Raul Silva is a key member of the US Men's Deaf National Team, helping lead the squad in international competition as a central defender. Originally from New Jersey, Silva has overcome barriers throughout his career and now uses his platform to advocate for accessibility and inclusion in sport.

Emily Spreeman is a standout player on the US Women's Deaf National Team, known for her clutch scoring in international competition. A Southern California native, Spreeman has dedicated herself to raising awareness for Deaf athletes and expanding opportunities for girls in adaptive sports.

Alessandro (Sandro) Canale is captain of the US Beach Soccer National Team and recently passed 100 caps. Originally from Santa Cruz, California, Canale now resides in Venice Beach and is known for his technical abilities and off-field juggling antics.

Since first partnering with US Soccer in 2019, Volkswagen has been dedicated to driving access and inclusion across the sport through a variety of activations, including youth soccer camps, introduction of the CHAMP telepresence robot, and jersey collaboration featuring American Sign Language. The addition of these athletes, spanning traditional, beach, and deaf national teams, reflects Volkswagen’s vision to support the full spectrum of soccer players and their communities.

"Representation is powerful,” said Naomi. “I’m excited to work with Volkswagen to help create more opportunities for all players on all surfaces because the more inclusive the game becomes, the stronger it will be."

“I’m proud to join Volkswagen in bringing added awareness to all forms of our beautiful game and spotlight the players and communities who make soccer more inclusive and inspiring every day,” said Christian. “There is no right or wrong way to play this game and together we’re encouraging players on grass, turf, sand, hard court and beyond.”

For more information about Volkswagen’s commitment to the game and its partnership with US Soccer, visit VW.com or follow @VW on Instagram for updates.

