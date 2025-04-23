EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Good Oil
Production Company
Sydney, Australia
http://www.goodoilfilms.com/
postbox@goodoilfilms.com
+61 2 9302 3999
PART OF
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
Budget Direct Ventures Into Man Cave For Latest 'Insurance Solved' Campaign
03/08/2025
Singing Crumpet Urges, 'Make Every Bite Golden', in Musical Spot
11/06/2025
Socceroos Are 'Forever Golden' in Rebrand, Spanning Brand Identity and Platform
11/06/2025
Budget Direct’s Strategy: Nail Product and Price, “Welcome Everybody Else’s Customers”
04/06/2025
Naked Skier Follows Through On 'If I Win Powerball' Promise in Latest Lotto NZ and DDB Instalment
01/06/2025
AMI Provides Roadside Rescue In Latest For 'On Your Side' Campaign
30/05/2025
ANZ Celebrates Mortgage Wins with Living Room Dance Party
14/05/2025
“Bread and Butter” Work is Disappearing and Cost Pressures Mounting, But Production Companies are Still Essential
14/05/2025
Work of the Week: 18/04/25
19/04/2025
AUNZ Work of the Week: The Australian Institute of Business with Cocogun
17/04/2025
VML Confronts Dangers of Workplace Aggression
16/04/2025
Higher Education Gets a Makeover In Musical MBA Campaign
16/04/2025
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1