Budget Direct Ventures Into Man Cave For Latest 'Insurance Solved' Campaign

03/08/2025
49
Share
Jonathan Kerr said of the 303 MullenLowe spot, “It’s not easy to address the big three insurance proof points in one advert, while maintaining our entertaining and distinctive style, but I feel we just might have achieved it"

In the latest instalment of Budget Direct’s 'Insurance Solved' campaign, Budget Direct encourages Australians to see if they can save time and money by making the simple decision to Quote Budget Direct First.

To bolster that suggestion, Sarge confirms that Budget Direct paid out over $1.5 billion on claims in the last 12 months.

Developed by 303 MullenLowe, the new 'Man Cave' instalment features regulars Sarge, Jacs, and their much-loved sidekick Chief investigating the unexplained disappearance of someone who retreats to his basement with the aim of finding the best insurance quote. It is live this week across TV, cinema, BVOD, online, social, OOH and radio.

303 MullenLowe Sydney chief creative officer, Bart Pawlak, said, “The data is quite astounding. Millions of Aussies receive a high-priced renewal and yet they seem trapped by the misconception that switching is too time consuming or not even worth it.

"'Man Cave' is designed to remind them that quoting Budget Direct first is often the shortest route to finding a cheaper quote, in a tone that they’ve come to appreciate and expect from the brand.”

Budget Direct’s chief growth officer, Jonathan Kerr, said, “It’s not easy to address the big three insurance proof points in one advert, while maintaining our entertaining and distinctive style, but I feel we just might have achieved it with 'Man Cave'. It covers saving money, saving time and squarely addresses the insurance moment of truth, by confirming Budget Direct paid out over $1.5 billion on claims in the last 12 months.

“The platform also allows us to communicate that Budget Direct is the unanimous Insurer Of The Year having picked up that same accolade from Money Magazine, Canstar and WeMoney in 2025.”

Budget Direct’s long-standing 'Insurance Solved' platform developed in partnership with 303 MullenLowe was recognised at the 2024 Australian Effies, picking up a Gold for Long Term Effects and Gold for Brand Value. The Insurance Solved campaign also ranked third in TRA’s recently released list of Australia’s favourite ads from the past 12 months.

