Thinkerbell Says If Avocados Can Do It, So Can You

Thinkerbell has unveiled a new integrated campaign for Australian Avocados, showing that Australian Avocados can-do pretty much anything -- including inspiring a can-do attitude.

At the heart of the ‘AVO-CAN-DO SO CAN YOU’ platform lies the insight that avocados can do almost anything, from being a nutritious fruit to the most delicious thing on the plate. With so much negative noise in the world, this double positive was an opportunity to position Australia’s most iconic fruit as the optimistic, can-do antidote.

Visually, the work leans into the avo greens, making it unmistakably avocado. The art direction is energetic, confident, and impossible to ignore, while the tone delivers positivity, humour and the slightly absurd.

The campaign is backed by a broad-reaching media strategy, engaging millions across metro and regional Australia. Video content will feature on free-to-air TV, social media, YouTube, and SVOD, while audio will run nationally across radio and digital platforms. Out-of-home placements, including street and transit formats, will extend visibility, with retail media bringing the message directly to shoppers at the point of sale.

The launch aligned with National Avocado Day, celebrated with a high-energy, avo-fuelled breakfast rave in the heart of Bondi. Headlined by the master of vibes, Mistah Cee, the breakfast rave let locals start the day the right way, with free avocado toast, positive energy and avo merch, including Avocado Breakfast Rave six packs.

Phillippa Netolicky, general manager at Thinkerbell, said, “Avocados have always had a bit of a reputation for being versatile, but this campaign really pushed that into the emotional space, inspiring Aussies to get up and go -- with a little help from a delicious avo."

Victoria Zourkas, senior brand manager at Hort Innovation, said, "We’re proud to launch a campaign that reflects the energy, versatility and positivity of Australian Avocados. ‘AVO-CAN-DO SO CAN YOU’ captures the spirit we want to bring to every Aussie kitchen and dining table."