Singing Crumpet Urges, 'Make Every Bite Golden', in Musical Spot

11/06/2025
158
Share
BMF has created a new brand platform for the George Weston Foods brand

George Weston Foods has launched a new brand platform for Golden Bakery, ‘Make every bite Golden’, inspiring Aussies to reimagine the classic crumpet and be swept up in all its delicious possibilities.

Created by BMF, the campaign puts a joyfully wonky twist on choosing what to put on your crumpet, turning the moment of kitchen counter decision-making into a full-scale crumpet symphony.

Brett Grebert, marketing and innovations director, George Weston Foods, said, “Golden crumpets have always been a staple in Aussie households, but this new platform opens the door for a new generation to enjoy crumpets, in their own way, on their own terms.

“Golden crumpets have always had a place at the table, and now we’re giving people more reasons to bring them back, play with them, and make them their own. It’s about turning a familiar favourite into something fun, expressive, and totally Golden.”

David Roberts, group creative director, added, “Stare into a steamy Golden crumpet long enough and you begin to wonder -- are these holes or an ensemble of little mouths? Each one trained in musical theatre, longing for the delicious topping of their dreams.”

The campaign runs across TV, YouTube, social, in-store, shopper media and out-of-home.

