Naked Skier Follows Through On 'If I Win Powerball' Promise in Latest Lotto NZ and DDB Instalment

01/06/2025
1.0k
Share
The seventh edition of the 'Powerball Imagine' campaign playfully depicts the promises people make when they dream about a big win

Lotto New Zealand and DDB Aotearoa have launched the seventh instalment of the ‘Powerball Imagine’ campaign.

For this edition of the series, DDB Aotearoa leant into the playful humour of the promises we make when we daydream about a big win, without thinking we’d really have to follow through with them.

This new chapter marks a shift in tone and storytelling for the long-running campaign. Where past films have delivered long-form cinematic drama and emotional twists, from lost tickets to surprise seaside house moves, the 2025 campaign takes a more light-hearted approach to delivering a bolder story grounded in a very Kiwi truth: we all make 'If I win Powerball' promises.

In this campaign, one Kiwi follows through on a promise he made to his group of friends -- that if he won Powerball, he’d tackle an epic ski run, wearing nothing but his birthday suit. And of course, take them along to witness.

“We’ve all had those ‘what if’ chats,” says Gary Steele, chief creative officer at DDB Aotearoa.

“We loved the idea of what happens when someone takes one of those longed after ideas and makes it a reality. Like a nudie run through the snow, we wanted to make this campaign totally unforgettable.”

Leah Neilson, Lotto New Zealand’s chief marketing officer, said the campaign was an “exciting shift” from previous narratives.

“We know from our research that consumers are seeking more playfulness and humour from brands, so we decided to embrace that, telling a simpler, yet still epic, story that amps up the fun,” Leah said.

“This campaign is all about celebrating the joy and generosity that comes with dreaming big – and often, the most important part of a win is following through. In a first for Imagine, a well- known music track from the 90s joins our winner along the journey, so keep your ears peeled!”

The seventh Powerball Imagine campaign will air following Saturday night’s live Lotto draw on TVNZ 1, before launching further afield from June 1.

