AMI Provides Roadside Rescue In Latest For 'On Your Side' Campaign

Starting this week, AMI is setting a new service standard for customers by including free, nationwide AMI Roadside Rescue in its AMI Comprehensive Car insurance policies.The new service will be available for all new Comprehensive Car insurance customers at sign-up or activated automatically for existing customers at their policy renewal.

The move is the latest for the 'On Your Side' campaign.

The campaign is set to be supported with a new TVC to go live Sunday, that filmed in and around the driving locations of Glenorchy in South Otago. The TVC was created by Colenso BBDO and produced by Good Oil.



Dean MacGregor, AMI executive general manager supply chain and hub services, said, “As a leading insurer, we want to be there for New Zealanders in their time of need.

“We are committed to making things easy for our customers -- whether that’s deploying our AMIHomeHub teams to assist immediately following a natural hazard event, getting vehicles repaired,serviced and back out on the road sooner through our AMI MotorHubs, for a jump start, a tow aftera breakdown, or to make a quick tyre change via our nationwide AMI Roadside Rescue network -- we are dedicated to being there to get our customers back on their feet as quickly as possible.

“Our customers tell us they’re not interested in loads of form filling, extra ‘membership fees’ and discounts for services they’re never going to use. They just want access to fast, exceptional roadside rescue, where and when they need it.”

AMI Roadside ‘Rescue Road’ keeping an eye on holiday highway traffic

AMI Roadside Rescue will be operating New Zealand’s first ‘AMIRescue Road’ for drivers travelling popular holiday highways this King’s Birthday and Matariki long weekends. This means that AMI Roadside Rescue will provide free roadside services for all drivers (regardless of whether they are an AMI customer or not) who may require help during the journey along a popular stretch of the holiday highway.

This long weekend, the first Rescue Road will be active from 5pm, Friday May 30 to 6am, Tuesday June 3, along parts of State Highway 7 (SH7) and State Highway 7A (SH7A) from Waipara to Hanmer Springs. This service will be complemented by a AMI Driver Reviver roadside rest-stop at the Hurunui Rest Area from 11am to 4pm on Monday June 2.

AMI Driver Reviver roadside rest-stops encourage drivers to take a break when travelling long distances. Run by AMI’s community risk team, these are held in partnership with local district councils, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, New Zealand Police, Hato Hone St John and other community organisations.