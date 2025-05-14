senckađ
ANZ Celebrates Mortgage Wins with Living Room Dance Party

14/05/2025
TBWA\NZ's latest spot captures the joy of reducing home loans, set to a classic Zombies soundtrack and movie-inspired choreography

Seeing your mortgage go down is one of life's big accomplishments. And in the latest instalment of ANZ’s long-running campaign featuring the much-loved Sharma family, TBWA\NZ brings that moment to life with a joyful, cinematic twist.

Set to the iconic track, 'Time of the Season' by The Zombies, the spot captures the emotional high of getting years closer to mortgage freedom. The 30” TVC sees Claire and Ravi Sharma celebrate with a special dinner at home, bubbles and a spontaneous living room dance -- a homage to iconic movie dance scenes.

Launching across TV, outdoor, radio, digital and online video, the campaign lands as large volumes of New Zealand's home loans are either floating or rolling off fixed rates. ANZ is giving its home loan customers the chance to win $100,000 towards their mortgage, each month until the end of September.

“We wanted to capture the feeling of triumph and relief that comes with paying down your home loan -- and give it a bit of movie magic,” said Shane Bradnick, chief creative officer at TBWA\NZ.

“In this latest spot, the Sharma family have taken a big step forward, and they’re celebrating.”

“Not only do lower interest rates offer a welcome breather to many Kiwi homeowners, they also provide an opportunity to get ahead on paying down your mortgage. This campaign is about showing what taking years off your mortgage can feel like, with the extra appeal of a fantastic incentive, and a little help from a family New Zealanders know and love,” said Matthew Pickering, general manager of marketing at ANZ.

This campaign builds on ANZ and TBWA\NZ’s proven track record of marketing effectiveness. In 2024, the bank was awarded Long Term Success at the Grand Effies in New Zealand, for its tangible impact on improving financial wellbeing. It also earned a Gold at the APAC Effie Awards.

