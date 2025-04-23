EDITION
BUTTER Music and Sound
Music & Sound
Los Angeles, USA
http://www.gimmebutter.com/
annick@gimmebutter.com
+1 310.581.9900
Butter Music and Sound Names Dual Promotions in Midwest and East Coast Offices
17/07/2025
Cannes Lions 2025 Grand Prix Winners in Entertainment, Gaming, Music, Sport, Design, Digital Craft, Film Craft and Industry Craft
18/06/2025
American Family Insurance Debuts Latest 'Life’s Better' Campaign Spots
21/05/2025
The Big Think: How Adland Can Do More to Support Parents and Parents-to-Be
14/05/2025
Panda Express Serves up Love and Karaoke, Auntie-Style
24/04/2025
Sauce Boss Omar Epps Helps Zaxbys Fans Find Their Flavour
23/04/2025
Pacifico Inspires Your Next Adventure in Latest Spots
31/03/2025
Maybelline New York’s 'Teddy Takeover' Unveils JoJo Siwa as Teddy
21/02/2025
Liquid Death's Super Bowl Spot Invites You to Drink on the Job
10/02/2025
Captain America and American Family Insurance Help Protect Your Dreams
05/02/2025
Häagen-Dazs Reunites Fast & Furious Cast for the Super Bowl
03/02/2025
High-Speed Car Chase Hints at a Häagen-Dazs Super Bowl Blockbuster
16/01/2025
