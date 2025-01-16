High-Speed Car Chase Hints at a Häagen-Dazs Super Bowl Blockbuster

“Start your engines. It’s game time.” Ice cream brand Häagen-Dazs has released two teaser films for its first-ever Super Bowl ad, created by agency nice&frank and directed by Park Pictures' Lance Acord. The spot will also be the agency’s debut at the Big Game, after winning the account in July 2024.

The first teaser, ‘Engines On’ introduces a Chevrolet SS Chevelle as the centrepiece of the upcoming spot. It takes off, as if in a drag-race, with a Häagen-Dazs numberplate to boot, hinting at the date of the Super Bowl (February 9th).

“We love finding partners who care deeply about what they do and the people they do it with, which couldn’t be more true for the team at Häagen-Dazs,” said Laura Petruccelli, CCO and co-founder of nice&frank in a statement announcing the Super Bowl work after winning the account. “We pride ourselves on asking the right questions to get to honest answers faster. You need a deep sense of trust for brave ideas to happen, which is something we want on any creative project and particularly for a stage like the Super Bowl.”

The second teaser, ‘The Heist’, jumps right into the action as the Chevelle is joined by a Plymouth Belvedere in a high-speed chase, pursuing a Häagen-Dazs delivery truck that’s leisurely cruising to its destination. “The chase is on,” reads the YouTube description for the film, but one question remains: Who is behind the wheel? Ice cream fanatics will have to wait until the Super Bowl to find out!

“As the number one ice cream brand in America, now found in 25% of US households, we knew the time had come to reach out to the audience in the year’s biggest and most watched sporting event,” said Rachel Jaiven, head of Häagen-Dazs marketing, in the same statement last year. “This is a momentous occasion for the brand and an iconic cultural moment that brings us together through food. We’re proud to be a part of the Super Bowl for the first time and shine a new light on our indulgent and growing portfolio.”

With the two teasers now released, the Super Bowl first-timers are revved up and ready to go – and so are we.