Butter Music and Sound Names Dual Promotions in Midwest and East Coast Offices

L-R: Anneliese Daley, Becky Mathai



Premier music studio BUTTER MUSIC AND SOUND, known for its award-winning compositions and sound design for commercials and advertising content, has announced the promotion of two of its team members: Anneliese Daley to associate producer/Midwest, and Becky Mathai to producer/New York. The move highlights the company’s commitment to nurturing its in-house talent and its continued growth in the Midwest and NY markets.



“We’re incredibly excited to announce the promotions of Anneliese and Becky,” said Renée Massé, EP of Butter NY. “Their significant contributions to the company and passion for the process have made them invaluable. They bring such unique perspectives and energy to our team and to the creative collaborations with our partners. These promotions reflect not only their individual achievements but also the collaborative culture we’re proud to foster here.”



Anneliese has been a significant presence for Butter in the Midwest market for over two years. Her promotional efforts and creative social executions have helped grow the company’s profile in the region and beyond. She’s participated in production for notable agencies in the Midwest, such as Highdive and Leo Burnett, and following her promotion to a production-facing role, she has since led music projects for agencies such as Anomaly and Maximum Effort.



Becky’s experience has seen her lead music production for high-level campaigns - including Super Bowl projects for Turbo Tax with RGA, and UPS brand partnerships with Coco Gauff at The Martin Agency. Her extensive knowledge and connections with rights holders and artists alike have been invaluable for music supervision and strategy work that Butter has taken on during her tenure.

