Maybelline New York’s 'Teddy Takeover' Unveils JoJo Siwa as Teddy

21/02/2025
adam&eveDDB campaign brings Teddy to life for makeup lovers across New York City

Maybelline New York’s bold and playful 'Teddy Takeover' campaign, developed in partnership with creative agency adam&eveDDB, captivated beauty lovers across the nation. Fans embarked on a thrilling citywide hunt to discover the hidden takeovers and secure exclusive samples of the newly launched Super Stay Teddy Tint.

“The Teddy Takeover brought joy, playfulness, and adventure to the beauty community. Seeing the excitement build across social media and in person was incredible,” said Danielle Margolis, assistant vice president of marketing at Maybelline. “JoJo Siwa was the perfect Teddy, bringing her signature energy and charisma to the campaign. We were thrilled with the overwhelming response.”

Through engaging teaser posts, influencer collaborations, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content, Maybelline connected with its audience. Fans eagerly followed daily clues on @maybelline’s Instagram, leading them to surprise pop-ups at iconic New York City locations. The campaign reached its climax with the highly anticipated national morning show reveal, where JoJo unveiled her identity to the delight of fans.

Jo Cresswell, creative director at adam&eveDDB West, highlighted the campaign’s significance: “With ‘Teddy Takeover,’ we transformed Valentine’s Day from a day of expectations into an interactive journey of surprise and delight. Seeing so many people engage with the experience - and the incredible reaction to JoJo Siwa’s reveal - demonstrated that beauty marketing can be just as fun and unexpected as the products themselves.”

The Teddy Takeover generated excitement, and the enthusiasm for Maybelline’s Super Stay Teddy Tint continues. Fans can share their favourite moments by following @maybelline and using #TeddyTakeover.

Credits
